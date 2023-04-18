Vivek 1 41523

Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate speaks to Carroll County Republicans April 15 at the White Mountain Hotel and Resort. (CAMPAIGN PHOTO)

CONWAY — Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy spoke to a crowd of about 130 during an event hosted by the Carroll County Republicans at the White Mountain Hotel in Hale’s Location last Saturday.

The event took place around noon. This reporter attempted to cover the event, but committee member Nella Thompson told him the committee wanted him to leave as the Sun was unwelcome. However, Ramaswamy spoke to the Sun for about 10 minutes before the luncheon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.