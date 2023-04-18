CONWAY — Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy spoke to a crowd of about 130 during an event hosted by the Carroll County Republicans at the White Mountain Hotel in Hale’s Location last Saturday.
The event took place around noon. This reporter attempted to cover the event, but committee member Nella Thompson told him the committee wanted him to leave as the Sun was unwelcome. However, Ramaswamy spoke to the Sun for about 10 minutes before the luncheon.
Ramaswamy, 37, of Columbus, Ohio, is an American entrepreneur and New York Times bestselling author. His parents came here from India, and he is a first-generation American.
Ramaswamy announced his bid for president on Feb. 21. His appearance at the White Mountain Hotel was part of a tour of New Hampshire’s 10 counties. Last Friday evening, Ramaswamy was in Wolfeboro and after he left the hotel, he spoke at Berlin City Hall.
“We’ve been here in New Hampshire before, but this time, I’m really feeling like we’re getting to really get to know the people in the state,” said Ramaswamy. “I’m starting to recognize some of the faces of people who stand up and ask questions. It’s such an engaged group of people. It just makes me want to keep coming back to this state because I love talking about hard details, not just about the usual political talking points.”
Asked what a Ramaswamy administration would do for Carroll County, he flipped the script and asked the reporter what he thought the main issues were. Suggestions were fentanyl, inflation and lack of housing, the latter driven by local decisions.
Ramaswamy chose to take on fentanyl first and intertwined his take on Ukraine at the same time.
“I would use the U.S. military to secure our own border before somebody else’s period,” said Ramaswamy. “If we can use our military to take out terrorists on some other side of the world, in the middle of God knows where in the Middle East or Ukraine or elsewhere, we can certainly use our own military to annihilate the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for 100,000 deaths a year, but also, even a lot of crime in cities across the country.”
Ramaswamy said the fentanyl epidemic is not a domestic “demand” issue but it’s a supply issue because China is pumping the U.S. full of cheap raw materials for the drug.
“It feels like a local issue ... but it’s a national issue, because this is a local issue in nearly every locality across this country, said Ramaswamy, adding drug overdoses cause 100,000 deaths a year. “It’s 50 times the number of people that died on 9/11.”
When suggested that it is a demand problem because people are seeking relief from suffering, Ramaswamy said there is a mental health and “national identity crisis” in this country that his campaign is designed to address. He said Americans feel a lack of purpose.
“There’s a lot of factors contributing to this national cultural malaise,” he said. “We’re in this (campaign) to fill that vacuum with a vision of American purpose that runs so deep and dilutes these other agendas, even the mental health epidemic, to irrelevance.”
Ramaswamy graduated summa cum laude in biology from Harvard and received his J.D. degree from Yale University, worked at a hedge fund, then started a pharmaceutical company, Roivant Sciences, where his team developed five drugs that went on to become FDA-approved.
In 2022, he founded Strive Asset Management, an Ohio-based firm that takes direct aim at asset managers like BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard and others who breach their fiduciary duty forsaking the financial benefit of their clients in the name of “wokeness.” Strive’s mission is to restore the voices of everyday citizens in the American economy by leading companies to focus on excellence over politics.
Ramaswamy considers himself the biggest critic of Blackrock in the past two years.
“What we have in America right now is the concentration of $20 trillion of capital in the hands of three asset management firms, BlackRock, State Street Corp. and Vanguard; that’s as much capital as the U.S. GDP,” said Ramaswamy. “And what they’re doing is they’re using that money to advance social and political agendas that most of those Americans disagree with. That might be the largest scale fiduciary breach, financial fraud of the 21st century.”
Before running for president, Ramaswamy began writing a book called “Capitalist Punishment: How Wall Street is Using Your Money to Create a Country You Didn’t Vote For.” The book is to be published by HarperCollins and is expected to be released on April 25.
Ramaswamy was asked what influence BlackRock might have on people here in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. He replied BlackRock uses people’s retirement account money to push policies that are bad for the United States.
“When your money is used to tell American oil companies like Exxon and Chevron to drop (oil production) projects, those same projects are being picked up on the other side of the world by the likes of Petro China,” said Ramaswamy. “And then you look up who’s one of the top shareholders of Petro China, it’s none other than BlackRock … We’re the ones who are screwed.”
Ramaswamy will likely be taking on former President Donald Trump (depending on legal actions against Trump) and a number of other competitors in the New Hampshire Presidential Primary early next year.
Ramaswamy’s website says he wants to take Trump’s “America First” platform to the next level. Vivek2024.com calls Ramaswamy’s platform “America First 2.0.”
America First 2.0’s points include the “unshackling” nuclear energy, ending federal funding to cities that fail to police crime, ending dependence on “Communist China” and achieving semiconductor independence, pardoning defendants of political prosecutions, like Trump, and publishing the Jeffery Epstein client list.
“America First does not belong to any one man,” said Ramaswamy in a comment texted from a staffer. “It does not belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to the people. It didn’t start in 2016, it started in 1776.”
Ramaswamy is married to Apoorva Ramaswamy, a throat surgeon and assistant professor at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. They live in Columbus, Ohio, where they are raising their two sons.
“This is the first time I brought my family on tour in New Hampshire,” said Ramaswamy.
Judging by Ramaswamy’s enthusiasm for the Granite State, it probably won’t be the last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.