Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will speak at the White Mountain Hotel and Resort on April 15. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Carroll County Republican Committee will host Vivek Ramaswamy, presidential Candidate April 15 at the White Mountain Hotel and Resort. Tickets are available now. 

Ramaswamy is an American entrepreneur, cultural thought leader and New York Times bestselling author. He is a first generation American.

