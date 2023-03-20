CONWAY — The Carroll County Republican Committee will host Vivek Ramaswamy, presidential Candidate April 15 at the White Mountain Hotel and Resort. Tickets are available now.
Ramaswamy is an American entrepreneur, cultural thought leader and New York Times bestselling author. He is a first generation American.
Growing up in Cincinnati area, he said he often recounts the sage advice he received from his father: "If you're going to stand out, then you might as well be outstanding.''
This set the course for his life: an accomplished pianist, a nationally ranked tennis player, and valedictorian of his Jesuit high school. He went on to graduate summa cum laude in biology from Harvard and received his J.D. degree from Yale University, worked at a hedge fund, then started a pharmaceutical company, Roivant Sciences, where his team developed five drugs that went on to become FDA-approved.
In 2022, he founded Strive Asset Management, an Ohio-based firm that takes direct aim at asset managers like BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard and others who breach their fiduciary duty forsaking the financial benefit of their clients in the name of wokeness. Strive's mission is to restore the voices of everyday citizens in the American economy by leading companies to focus on excellence over politics.
Vivek is married to Apoorva, a throat surgeon and assistant professor at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. They live in Columbus, Ohio where they are raising their two sons.
Tickets are available at carrollcountyrepublicans.org. Tickets must be purchased by March 25. The hotel's address is 87 Fairway Drive, North Conway.
