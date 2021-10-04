CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu announced today that President Joe Biden partially granted his request for a major disaster declaration in response to the storms that severely damaged much of Cheshire and Sullivan counties on July 29 and 30.
The declaration did not include the storms on Aug. 1 and 2. New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management plans to appeal that decision.
“Communities that were already facing damages from earlier in July now can start to rebuild,” said Sununu. “The state will work with its local and federal partners to make sure the affected communities get access to funding.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, working with state and local emergency management officials, recently completed a Preliminary Damage Assessment, finding that the statewide cost for response efforts related to this event totaled $3,260,519.
“This declaration will provide a big step toward recovery for the communities that suffered severe damage in late July,” said Jennifer Harper, director of The New Hampshire Department of Safety Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
The president’s declaration also makes federal support available through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide and the Public Assistance Program.
The purpose of the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program is to reduce the loss of life and property due to natural disasters and to enable the implementation of mitigation measures during the immediate recovery from a disaster. FEMA can fund up to 75 percent of the eligible costs of approved projects.
The Public Assistance Program provides grants to state and local governments to assist with disaster recovery, including debris removal, emergency protective measures, and permanent restoration of infrastructure.
N.H. Homeland Security and Emergency Management will set up disaster briefings for the communities that were affected by this disaster as well as the July 17-19, flooding. These briefings explain the process on how to apply for assistance. The briefings will be a combination of in-person and online. Entities that are eligible for receiving assistance include local, county and state agencies as well as nonprofits that provide critical services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.