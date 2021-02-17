CONWAY — The president is on the side of teachers when it comes to moving them up in the COVID-19 vaccine schedule.
Superintendent Kevin Richard and other educators saw President Joe Biden say during a CNN town hall in Wisconsin on Tuesday night that teachers should be moved higher on the list of those who are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
"I think that we should be vaccinating teachers. We should move them up in the hierarchy," Biden said.
“I saw that, I agree with President Biden,” Richard said by phone Wednesday.
In his first town hall since assuming the Oval Office four weeks ago, Biden said: “I think that teachers and the folks who work in the schools should be on the list of preferred to get a vaccination."
Biden stressed that he doesn’t have the authority to move school personnel up in the schedule. He said those decisions belong to individual states.
According to CNN, 28 states plus Washington, D.C., have started allowing all or some teachers and school staff to receive the vaccine.
New Hampshire is currently not among those states.
The Conway School Board sent a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu on Jan. 27 asking that educators who are teaching face-to-face be moved up in the COVID-19 vaccine schedule. The board has yet to get a response from the governor.
The CDC recommended that teachers be vaccinated in the first phase, but in the Granite State and in Massachusetts, teachers are slated for Phase 2, which would not start until March.
Richard said he received letters back from U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas’ office, Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) and Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-Conway). He said Pappas’ office pointed out that teachers, on average, are in their 40s and thus not in the high-risk age group.
Richard responded, "If you're teaching remotely, it doesn't really matter what age you are. (But) If you are being subjected to COVID-19, I would say you're at a higher risk, regardless of your age. So that was the point that we tried to make, and unfortunately, we have gotten nowhere.”
Conway is not alone in wanting teachers to be vaccinated. On Feb. 10, according to the Union Leader, Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess urged Sununu to pave the way for teachers to be vaccinated as soon as possible.
“The vaccines could be a powerful tool in helping to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff,” he wrote in a letter to the governor’s office. He added: “In my opinion, teachers should be moved to the 1B category, which is now being vaccinated.”
Dr. Leana Wen told CNN teacher vaccinations are ”essential."
"If we want students to be in school for in-person learning, the least that we can do is to protect the health and well-being of our teachers — especially as in so many parts of the country, teachers are already being made to go back to school in poorly-ventilated, cramped areas, with many students who may not always be masking and practicing physical distancing," Wen told CNN on Sunday.
