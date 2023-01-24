bean

State Rep. Harry Bean (R-Gilford) and his wife, Priscilla, lost almost $2 million in the FRM scandal in 2009. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

MEREDITH — About 150 people who lost money in the Financial Resources Mortgage’s $33 million Ponzi scandal will be seeing a check soon from the state’s $10 million relief fund.

Although the checks haven’t been cut yet, victims — from a line cook in the Lakes Region who will get back about $3,000, to business professionals, a state representative and former NFL athletes — will see some money soon, said a spokesman for Attorney General John Formella.

