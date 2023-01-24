MEREDITH — About 150 people who lost money in the Financial Resources Mortgage’s $33 million Ponzi scandal will be seeing a check soon from the state’s $10 million relief fund.
Although the checks haven’t been cut yet, victims — from a line cook in the Lakes Region who will get back about $3,000, to business professionals, a state representative and former NFL athletes — will see some money soon, said a spokesman for Attorney General John Formella.
State Rep. Harry Bean (R-Gilford) said he and his wife, Priscilla, lost almost $2 million in the scheme, not counting what their extended family members lost. Bean and a half-dozen other families have pressed lawmakers since the 2009 FRM collapse to make right their losses.
“We’ll get about $190,000,” Bean said Sunday. “That’s about 10 cents on the dollar. I’m too tired to fight. This has taken my whole life away.”
Bean, who owns about 70 rental units in the Lakes Region, said he didn’t invest in FRM to make money, but used his assets to make loans to people having trouble getting loans.
Bean, who is serving his third term in the House, said he recused himself from voting in committee on the pieces of legislation creating the victims’ fund but did vote for the state budget where the $10 million fund finally became law.
Bean said he believes it was state Rep. Ken Weyler (R-Kingston) who submitted the fund into the state budget. Although some lawmakers saw no reason for the state to pay for investment losses, others thought it necessary for their regulatory failures.
Former Attorney General Michael Delaney’s 2010 report said: “In the FRM matter, the Department of Justice, the Securities Bureau and the Banking Department to varying degrees share responsibility for the state’s failure to detect and protect against the fraud inflicted on its citizens by Scott Farah and Donald Dodge.”
Five other families trying to get money back they lost in FRM have showed up at the statehouse over the years to plead their case, then “161 victims came out of the woodwork,” Bean said.
The statute provides that the total amount of the $10 million fund, less costs of administration, shall be distributed on a pro rata basis to qualifying claimants, noting that awards are capped at 50 percent of the claimant’s allowable loss, according to the Attorney General’s website.
The largest checks will be over half a million dollars in what has become known as the state’s largest financial crime, which was based in Meredith.
About $800,000 is spread among at least five professional football and basketball athletes or coaches.
They include Henry Domercant, who will get $138,000; Frank Omiyale, $236,000; Bobby McCray, $139,000; and Terrence Morris will get back $182,000 from the state.
Scott Farah of Meredith and Donald Dodge of Belmont pleaded guilty to the scheme. Dodge served six years and is out of prison, while Farah, who pleaded guilty to fraud in 2010 and received a 15-year sentence, was released Nov. 25, 2022.
Adam and Susan McIllvene of Maine spoke to New Hampshire Business Review in 2021 when they opposed an early release for Farah.
They claimed to have lost $850,000 in the FRM scheme and are on the list to receive money from the state fund. Not all who lost money applied for it.
Farah said he lost everything in his life, including his wife and two boys because of “misplaced priorities,” and he called his crimes “an addiction” in a “Letters from Prison” essay for Progressive Prisons Ministries.
“You can’t think of anything but the next deal,” Farah wrote.
Officials believe Farah began his business in 1989 and kept the Ponzi up by stealing from previous clients and once it went into bankruptcy, much of what was left did not go to victims but to pay off debts and fees.
When the real estate market in New Hampshire collapsed in 2009, Farah said, “I couldn’t put the money back and I lost everything.”
In prison in Pennsylvania, he wrote he’s turned his life around to focus on God and helping others learn how to make money. Farah said following the 2009 collapse, he became suicidal.
“Because my priorities were out of whack, I lost it all,” noting his wife of 20 years had left him. His attorney forced him to testify to “state Congress” about what he had done. He was on the front page of newspapers daily.
Some consider FRM among the worst-ever investment scams in the state, which left three state departments pointing fingers at each other over who dropped the ball.
The Attorney General’s Office, the Banking Commission and state securities regulators all pointed blame at one another.
Files later revealed that some complaints about FRM had been made to both the Bureau of Securities and the Banking Department in the years before the collapse. Then-state Banking Commissioner Peter Hildreth quietly left his job.
Bureau of Securities head Mark Connolly resigned in 2010 to protest what he charged was a cover-up by state officials. He wrote a book about FRM titled “Cover-up,” ran for governor in 2016 and died three years later.
The Attorney General’s website explained that the 2016 New Hampshire Legislature passed SB 155, which created the Financial Resources Mortgage (FRM) Victims’ Contribution Recovery Fund. It was substantially amended in 2021 as part of HB2. The statute is codified at RSA Chapter 359-P and amended in 2021 Excerpt from Laws 2021, Chapter 91. The fund offered payments to qualified persons who suffered financial losses as a result of the FRM fraud, and an administrator was hired to verify all claims.
