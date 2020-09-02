CONWAY — Conway police are investigating 15 vehicles with slashed tires in the Kearsarge neighborhood.
Police believe the vandalism occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Lt. Chris Mattei said: "This amount of vandalism in one incident is the most we have seen in a long time in the Conway area."
Kearsarge Road resident Sarah Neary told the Sun one tire on her Jeep Grand Cherokee had been slashed. The tire was so flat she could see it from her window.
She said she was "freaked out" that someone "would go around and do something like this to so many cars."
Mattei said as an officer was investigating five vehicles with slashed tires at 781 Kearsarge Road, a resident at 568 Old Bartlett Road called to report that five vehicles at that residence had also been discovered with slashed tires.
Other similar reports came from 761 Kearsarge Road, 734 Kearsarge Road and 640 Intervale Cross Road, said Mattei.
Police will be increasing patrols in the area, Mattei said.
“We were ‘lucky’ it was only one tire on one car; some of our neighbors are in worse shape,” said Kelley Murphy of Kearsarge.
Mattei said he could not release any information about what tool might have been used to do the damage. But he said as the tires were all slashed on the sidewall, they cannot be repaired but must be replaced.
Mattei said monetary amounts had been tabulated yet but said it is clearly enough to warrant a felony charge against whoever is responsible. He said criminal mischief is a Class B felony if the loss exceeds $1,500.
The Conway police are seeking the public's help to nab the slasher. Anyone with information is asked to call (603) 356-5715.
"We would also ask that anyone with surveillance cameras facing towards the roadway in the area of Kearsarge Road near Old Bartlett Road and Intervale Cross Road is encouraged to contact the police so they may view any relevant footage," a Conway police statement said.
Reporter Lloyd Jones contributed to this article.
