05-30-23 Conway Post Office vertical

The damage from the crash at the Conway Post Office is seen Tuesday. The entrance has now been repaired, the building's owner said. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — New details about Tuesday's incident in which a vehicle crashed into the south entrance of the Conway Village Post Office were released by Conway police on Wednesday. 

At about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Conway police, fire and rescue responded to the report of a vehicle hitting the building at the post office located at 175 Main Street in Conway Village.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.