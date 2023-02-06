CONWAY — Last month, the town of Conway issued a building permit to a Manchester contractor to turn the former Shurfine grocery store in Conway Village into a sports pub with charitable gambling.
Conway Planning Board member Mark Hounsell believes the approval was made in error, and he said he will bring up the issue at today’s selectmen’s meeting, which starts at 4 p.m. at town hall.
A building permit signed by Conway Building Inspector Dave Pandora was issued to A.W. Rose Construction of Manchester on Jan. 9 to “renovate the former grocery store and adjoining suite into (a) sports pub with charitable gaming.”
On Monday, Hounsell issued a press release expressing his concerns about the project. “It is the law that any commercial activity, including a Commercial Charity Casino, MUST appear as an applicant to the local planning board prior to the N.H. Lottery Commission granting a license to the Casino operator,” said Hounsell.
“Neither The Conway Poker Room, nor the Lottery Commission presented this project as a commercial activity, and received town approval based on the town’s usual acceptance of the “occasional charity gaming” where 100 percent of the proceeds go to local charities. It may have been an oversight or not. Regardless, the legal process was not followed, and the result is troubling,” said Hounsell, a former selectman and state senator.
Hounsell also expressed concerns about traffic that could be generated by the casino. He noted that the Avesta housing project now underway a quarter-mile to the north and the car wash recently built a quarter-mile to the south both had to do traffic studies.
Hounsell added that the first casino in town will strain social services.
“How does any of that discussion occur if the planning board is left out of the loop?” Hounsell asked.
“The Lottery Commission should wonder about all of that as well,” he said. “We must stand united on this as a town. If this commercial casino is allowed to roll into town without planning board input and approval, then we will have been railroaded by both the commercial casino and the state of New Hampshire.”
Asked about Hounsell’s press release, planning board chair Ben Colbath said: “I share some of Mr. Hounsell’s concerns and have begun to look into the matter as well.”
Pandora could not be reached for comment.
Town Manager John Eastman on Monday said Hounsell will be speaking near the beginning of today’s selectmen’s meeting. But he added that he believes the issue has more to do with the planning board than the selectmen.
“I don’t have all the details,” said Eastman. “That’s what Mark was going to explain.”
Eastman said Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli is looking into the situation as is Town Planning Director Jamel Torres, who had been on vacation and is returning today.
“We are aware of it,” said Eastman about concerns about the casino.
The Permitted Use Table, which shows types of land uses that are allowed in each zone in town doesn’t seem to have any direct references to casinos. Town officials have long said if a land use isn’t listed in the table, then it’s not allowed by town code.
There are two listed land uses that somewhat fit the casino. One is “Charitable Fundraising Events,” but the town ordinance doesn’t have a definition of charitable fundraising event.
The former Shurfine Plaza, which casino operator Dick Anagnost of Bedford bought for $5 million in November, is in the Highway Commercial Zoning District.
Perhaps the casino hopes to operate as indoor “commercial amusements.” A commercial amusement facility is defined as “any commercial use which offers for hire or to the general public access to structures, vehicles, mechanical or electrical contrivances, or other facilities which are intended primarily to provide entertainment, amusement or recreation, and in which the patron is engaged on the premises as an active participant rather than as a spectator.”
Last week, Eastman said he invited John Conforti, chief compliance officer for the New Hampshire Lottery Commission, to come speak with selectmen at their Feb. 21 meeting to answer board questions and any that may come from the public.
Eastman told the Sun last week the casino can be open if it has has a charitable organization, as vetted by the Attorney General’s Office, to raise money for. He said the plan is to be open three to four nights per week.
Eastman said the breakdown for revenue under the state’s regulations are 55 percent for the casino, 35 percent for charitable organizations and 10 percent to the state.
Conway building permits can be appealed to the Zoning Board of Adjustment, which is also a building code appeal board.
Under RSA 676:5 “anyone dissatisfied with a decision to issue or deny a building permit must appeal to the Zoning Board of Adjustment within a reasonable time.”
Reached for comment, Tiffany Eddy, spokesperson for Anagnost, told the Sun:
“Our facility at the Shurfine Plaza is currently under construction and we look forward to continuing our work in Conway and helping local non-profits that provide critical services to area residents raise much-needed funds through charitable gaming.”
