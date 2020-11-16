CONWAY — The Conway Planning board has decided to let the selectmen be the ones to put an article regulating short-term rentals on the town meeting warrant next April but still wants to review proposed regulations to see how the rentals would be managed by the town.
That was the upshot of a unanimous vote taken by the planners at their meeting last Thursday and the topic of a new report that Conway Short Term Rental Committee chair Steve Solomon will give to selectmen at their meeting today at 4 p.m. at the new Town Hall.
Conway is home to an estimated 800 short-term rentals, which currently are not allowed in the residential district according to town ordinance but which have proliferated nonetheless.
The task of the Short Term Rental Committee, which met met 15 times this summer, was to develop recommendations on how best to change zoning in order to regulate the rentals.
On Thursday, planners heard Solomon’s presentation on the committee’s recommendations which he also gave to selectmen last week.
As he said previously, it matters which board proposes the ordinances. The planning board can amend their articles after a public hearing and before the vote. And while selectmen can’t alter their article once proposed, they also have more authority to change the way the new ordinances are enforced without having to go back to voters.
Steve Porter, who is selectmen’s representative to both the planning board and the rental committee, noted that because selectmen meet more frequently than the planning board (which is set to meet only once more before the end of the year, on Dec. 10), they would have more time in which to craft a warrant article, which needs to post by the end of January to appear on the April town meeting warrant.
Solomon said selectmen wanted direction from the planning board. And, at planning board chair Steve Hartmann’s suggestion Thursday, board members agreed to let Solomon and Porter report back their willingness to work with selectmen but to use time between now and Dec. 10 to review the proposed regulations.
Town Planning Director Tom Irving welcomed that idea, saying that was the “cooperative approach that the board of selectmen was looking for.”
Solomon said he was available to answer board members’ questions via email, leading Irving to say members could email their questions to him, and he in turn could share them with Solomon, thus avoiding the need to hold a public meeting.
In his presentation, Solomon said under current zoning, the only way anyone can legally operate a short-term rental is in the commercial zone.
“They would still have to come to you for site-plan review,” Solomon told the planners. “So of the somewhere between 500 and 800 of them in the town of Conway, not a single one of them has met those requirements that we’re aware of, and none of them would be legal.
He added: “The reason why the committee felt we shouldn’t do conditional use permits ... (is) we’re trying to make a system that can be managed quickly, nimbly changed. ...
“Whereas if we put all of them in a conditional use permit, then you have got to wait for the next year at the annual town meeting. ... So you lose that kind of nimble feeling,” Solomon said.
He added that the committee rejected an earlier planning board suggestion to consider capping the number of short-term rental units in town. “If you pick a number, say we’re going to allow 400 licenses, how do you pick which 400 to get them?” asked Solomon.
In response to a question from planning board member Earl Sires Jr. concerning a two-tiered approach to regulating larger vs. smaller properties, Solomon said the committee was not in favor of doing that, saying, “They wanted a single set of regulations.”
He echoed a comment made by Porter at both last Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting that the proposal is not going to please everybody but that was hopeful voters could support it. “There’s nobody completely happy with this document. There’s things that, you know, the Realtors aren’t going to like; there’s things that owners aren’t going to like,” Solomon said.
But, he said: “We’re kind of at the point where this is going to be the option — we’re either going to put forth a set of regulations, the voters are going to approve whether or not we’re going to allow them, or the town can officially issue cease-and-desist orders.”
As part of their business Thursday night, the board unanimously adopted a definition of short-term rentals put forth by Irving:
“The rental of a dwelling unit for periods of less than 30 days rented or offered for rent for 15 or more days in a calendar year and where the dwelling unit is not associated with commercial activities such as a hotel, motel or bend-and-breakfast. This is a non-residential use. A qualified short-term rental must have a business license in good standing from the coard of Selectmen.”
During public comment, rental committee member Ray Shakir reitereated his frustrations about the rights of residential property owners not being addressed adequately.
