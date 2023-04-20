CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board last Thursday unanimously amended its site-plan review regulations to increase the minimum green space requirements for developments from 25 percent to 30 percent of total lot area.

Board member Eliza Grant, who was re-elected on April 11, proposed the amendment at a public hearing held at the board’s April 13 meeting.

