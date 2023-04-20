CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board last Thursday unanimously amended its site-plan review regulations to increase the minimum green space requirements for developments from 25 percent to 30 percent of total lot area.
Board member Eliza Grant, who was re-elected on April 11, proposed the amendment at a public hearing held at the board’s April 13 meeting.
“It’s definitely something we have talked about for a while as on the list of things to do. As the warrant went this year I think it’s pretty clear how the public feels. Personally, I am in favor of this — but we have some engineers here and let’s hear from them,” said board chair Ben Colbath.
The proposal says in part: “In all zoning districts, green space shall comprise no less than 30 percent of the total lot area, exclusive of wetlands, water bodies, 100-year-old floodplains (or 10-year floodplains adjacent to Pequawket Pond) and slopes over 25 percent.”
Selectman John Colbath, filling in for selectmen’s representative Steve Porter, asked who enforces the requirement. Town Planner Jamel Torres said he observes green space when making site visits.
“Staff does not go out and measure the site, but we do site inspections prior to the release of bonding for the site or cash escrow (they have to post a bond prior to the start of development),” Torres said.
“When I walk a site and do a tree count, I make sure the green space depicted on the plan is on planet Earth. So it’s not a measurement but a general inspection,” said Torres.
Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers of North Conway said during public comment his company will adhere to whatever the new standard is.
But, he said, “All of a sudden we’re going to have a lot of non-conforming developments. Everything over the last 25-30 years has been 25 percent.
“We’re very rarely butting up against that 25 percent in our design practices,” he added.
Torres said there will be a sweep of changes once the town’s master plan update is done.
“So this could change again. There could be other recommended changes again relating to green space and parking regulations,” said Torres.
McAllister asked how soon the changes will be written into the town’s regulations online.
Planning Assistant Holly Whitelaw said it would have to go through the town manager’s office.
She said she would send it to eCode360, an online portal offered by General Code, the company that updates the town’s regulations, but said it would take about a month to put the addendum at the top of the online page that directs them to the change but that it would take about a year before it could be worked into the text of the online ordinance.
“That doesn’t make it fun for staff to say ‘Hey, this is changed,’ as we tell people it’s been changed and they look at it and say no it’s not,” said Torres.
Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services of Conway said town staff used to do the task in-house but in 2017 the town outsourced to eCode360.
“Ever since then, it’s been a mess. I think we should bury eCode and get it back to town staff … Everyone likes to know that what we use is accurate,” said Bergeron.
Wes Smith of Horizons Engineering asked when the 30 percent would become effective they had already submitted plans based on the 25 percent. Torres replied that if plans were pending, the 25 percent would still apply but anything new would require the 30 percent.
Hounsell asked whether the board should lobby selectmen to add money to the planning budget.
At the end of the meeting, vice chair Ailie Byers said it was unrealistic to think the two-person planning staff comprised of Torres and Whitelaw could do planning and act on applications while updating the zoning changes the board will be making once the master plan update is completed.
In other business, the board unanimously approved a proposal by Settlers Green and Bubble Beach Tea to operate a temporary food trailer May 1-Nov. 20 in the courtyard at 2 Common Court at Settlers Green.
In addition, it extended conditional approval to Leszek and Ewa Gielata for six months to secure two bonds for a bakery to be built at the former Brennan’s House of Pizza in Redstone.
The board also continued to May 11 at 6 p.m. a review of a proposal by Steve and Anita Cheney Revocable Trusts for a 4,200-square-foot multi-unit storage building and create a commercial unit subdivision at 77 Old West Side Road, North Conway.
