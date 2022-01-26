CONWAY — “We did it.”
That was Conway Planning Board Chair Ben Colbath’s reaction after the board on Dec. 9 endorsed two proposed zoning amendments, both of which will be presented at a public hearing today at 7 p.m.
One would lower structure and building heights in certain parts of town. The other would allow compact cluster housing developments via conditional use permits (see Wednesday’s business story).
If significant changes are made to the amendment on Thursday, the board would have to hold a second public hearing, according to Conway Planning Assistant Holly Whitelaw.
Both amendments were crafted by the board after months of study.
The height amendment would lower structure height from 55 to 40 feet and change building height from 45 to 30 feet in the commercial districts in Center Conway, Conway Village and North Conway and in the Highway Commercial District north of North Conway Village (basically from the Route 16 railroad crossing near White Mountain Oil and Propane north to the next railroad crossing in Intervale by the Scenic Vista).
On Dec. 9, the board unanimously voted to post the latter proposal to the Jan. 27 public hearing. Voting in favor were Colbath, selectmen’s representative Steve Porter, vice chair Ailie Byers, secretary Sarah Frechette, and members Eliza Grant, Bill Barbin and Erik Corbett.
The board also voted 7-0 to affirm the new standard for Center Conway and North Conway and 6-1 in Conway Village, with Barbin opposed. (He explained he does not like to have the board to “rubber stamp anything.”).
Currently, the Conway Zoning Ordinance restricts structure height to 55 feet and building height to 45 feet but due to a petitioned zoning change in 2013 enacted by voters by a margin of 669-585, structure height for properties west of Route 16 cannot exceed 30 feet nor building height 25 feet.
Porter — who was planning board chair at the time — said the petitioned article was in response to a plan at the time by the North Conway Community Center to add a 50-foot tall structure behind what is now the Eastern Slope Branch of the New England Ski Museum that would have blocked views of the Moats.
He said the petitioned article was not supported (three in favor, four against) by the board in January 2013.
The driving force behind the latest effort to lower structure and building heights is first-year member Grant of Intervale.
As her husband Mike Grant had filed a suit against the proposed Viewpoint North Conway Hotel LLC, that was conditionally approved by the board Jan. 13, Grant recused herself from those deliberations. But she says she has been concerned about building heights and did research that led to the latest board proposal.
The planning board through the efforts of Grant’s attorney Roy Tilsley Jr. of Bernstein Shur of Manchester and abutters were able to get the Viewpoint hotel developer to lower the building’s height and obtain a waiver for one section that exceeds the board’s requested 40-foot height limit.
The town sets different limits for “structures” and “buildings.”
While all buildings are considered structures, the definition in the zoning ordinance includes specific building features such as carports, signs, chimney stacks and antennas. Structure height is the maximum height of all these things. On a building with a peaked roof, structure height would be the height of the ridgeline, assuming no chimney or other structure sticks out above that. But its “building height” would be different, based on the height of “the mean gable elevation of the building.” That height is roughly the height at the middle of the triangle formed by the peak of the roof; it often corresponds to the ceiling height a building’s top story.
Fueled by the controversy over the the proposed four-story, 55-foot high Viewpoint North Conway hotel, board members felt lower heights should be established in the village commercial areas and the section north of North Conway Village. Existing tall structures such as the Eastern Slope Inn would be grandfathered in, Porter said.
At past sessions, Porter said the board was more focused on commercial development on the Route 16 strip during the 1990s and 2000s and no one foresaw major commercial high rise development such as the Viewpoint north of the village.
Porter said at the board’s Nov. 4 meeting he could live with the 55-foot height limit on the Route 16 strip because it was a fait accompli but said village areas and north of North Conway was a different concern.
“The Strip has made its bed — and I’ve accepted that. It’s not the Strip that I grew up with, and I don’t like it, but it is what it is,” he said.
The board left height limits as currently written in the highway commercial and industrial districts in town at Porter’s urging.
Today’s hearing will be part of the regular meeting starting at 7 p.m. at Conway Town Hall. For more, go to conwaynh.org/planning.
