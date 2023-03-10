CONCORD — HB 591, a bill co-sponsored by a Wolfeboro state representative to ban abortion after a heartbeat is detected, did not pass through the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
The sponsors of the bill, whose title is “Prohibiting abortions after detection of fetal heartbeat,” were Katy Peternel (R-Wolfeboro), Dave Testerman (R-Franklin) and John Sellers (R-Bristol).
It says, “Except as provided in paragraph II or II of this section, no person shall knowingly perform an abortion on a pregnant woman with the specific intent of causing or abetting the termination of life of the unborn human individual that the pregnant woman is carrying and whose fetal heartbeat has been detected.”
Paragraph II provided an exception to prevent the death of a pregnant woman. Paragraph III said no particular method of abortion is regulated by the chapter. If the bill had become law, it would have taken effect Jan. 1, 2024.
The House Judiciary Committee held a public hearing on the bill on Feb. 16 and a number of people testified for and against it. On Wednesday, the committee voted on whether to send the bill on to the full House.
State Rep. Katelyn Kuttab (R-Windham), who made the motion to kill the bill, said that a majority of constituents that she heard from “feel that there should be an option for women to have the liberty to make these decisions with their health-care providers.
“And this is a near total abortion ban, which polling data has shown that it’s a slim number of people that support that and that the vast majority do not,” Kuttab said.
She said most women wouldn’t know they are pregnant before the heartbeat develops.
Testerman, who is on the committee, said he felt this was a “simple solution. Almost any doctor with a stethoscope can determine if there’s a heartbeat, period, end of story,” said Testerman.
But Rep. Eric Turer (D-Brentwood) said a stethoscope can’t pick up a fetal heartbeat at six weeks. “There’s no pumping action taking place,” said Turner. “It’s just the cells twitching, so you need an ultrasound.”
Peternel, reached Wednesday, said she was unsurprised by the outcome.
“I actually co-sponsored that one because I thought that bill should have a woman’s name on it in addition to two men just to validate that women were supporting life also,” said Peternel.
The House Judiciary Committee in recent days voted against several other restrictions on abortion, according to Kayla Montgomery, vice president for Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund, who released the following statement:
“On this first International Women’s Day (March 8) since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, we are encouraged to see the New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee reject additional restrictions on reproductive rights. Today’s votes recognize that attempts to ban all abortion in our state and enact unnecessary hurdles to care, including waiting periods and mandated misinformation, are deeply unpopular, not based in best medical practice, and have no place in New Hampshire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.