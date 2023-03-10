CONCORD — HB 591, a bill co-sponsored by a Wolfeboro state representative to ban abortion after a heartbeat is detected, did not pass through the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

The sponsors of the bill, whose title is “Prohibiting abortions after detection of fetal heartbeat,” were Katy Peternel (R-Wolfeboro), Dave Testerman (R-Franklin) and John Sellers (R-Bristol).

