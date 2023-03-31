makers

WOLFEBORO — The future of the electric vehicle charging station is being revolutionized right here in Carroll County. The first-in-the-nation Pedal-Powered EV charging station will be operational this spring at Makers Mill in Wolfeboro.

“This changes everything,” said Makers Mill Executive Director, Josh Arnold. “While EV's are certainly cleaner than gas-powered vehicles overall, the reality is that we are still burning coal for electricity to charge these vehicles. Now, with pedal-powered EV charging stations, we can offer a truly zero-carbon solution.”

