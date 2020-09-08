OSSIPEE — The president of Carroll County's payroll vendor said that he should have done more to help the county's finance office manage its workload and the finance director says the proposed changes would appreciated.
The Melanson accounting firm announced July 13 it is dropping Carroll County as a client due to the county’s inability to prepare its records for a timely audit, the county treasurer, Joe Costello, revealed at a commissioner’s meeting July 15.
The towns of Ossipee and Tamworth have both recently written letters to the county stating that they are concerned about the slowness of the county's audit. Since then, the county coordinator Mellisa Seamans said their tax rate paperwork has been filed to the state on time.
County delegation members have long complained that they could never get timely information about of the business office. Meanwhile, Finance Director Kathy Armstrong has maintained that she's working around the clock and that she's the only person that knows how to do the tasks that need doing. In previous meetings, Armstrong said there are issues pertain to the county's Concord-based payroll vendor, Checkmate, which has done payroll for three years. Prior, that work was done in house.
"Josh, when you came in here and you sold us on going with you people a couple of years ago it looked like this thing would have gone to be settled down," said Commissioner David Babson (R-Ossipee). "But it appears to at least me that the you've had problems making your system work from day one with the difference in the union schedules and nursing home schedules and overtime and everything. What has been the holdup in making this thing goes smoothly?"
Checkmate President Josh Robinson and Armstrong attended Wednesday's commissioner's meeting by Zoom. Checkmate is a reseller of the county's time keeping/payroll system, which is called Kronos. The Kronos system has to interface with the county's accounting system called Avenu, formerly known as Condeunt and that ends up making work for Armstrong.
"To interface means all of the payroll transactions for the month get pulled into our government financial system (Avenu) software so that the costs will post to our budget," said Armstrong in a follow up email. "The extra work is that I have no way to upload our bank file (Bank of New Hampshire) to the Checkmate system — each check has to be hand cleared. The issues that abound with that process include bad and missing check numbers on the bank statements themselves. This requires me to research to find out what the real check number was so that I can then manually clear it from Checkmate’s system."
Checkmate and Armstrong had hoped to deal with this problem sooner but got waylaid with more pressing issues both unique to the county and brought about by the pandemic.
Robinson and Armstrong said about 95 percent of the system is working well. However, there are issues with the general ledger that they need to tweak. She said checks are being processed correctly.
Checkmate is willing and able to help Armstrong manage her work and allow her to concentrate on the audit. For instance, Armstrong is now "reconciling live checks" which is time consuming and something Checkmate should have offered to do from the get-go. Armstrong has to determine what checks are cashed and which aren't.
Robinson said the issue is the "efficiency " at which "live" paper checks is being imported from Checkmate's system (a platform called Kronos) to Avenu. The solution is to have Checkmate take over the entire task. This could be done if the commissioners either agree to a contract modification or when a new contact is signed next month.
"I didn't really appreciate I didn't take the time to think through there's actually a human on the Carroll County side that is that is that is manually one by one clearing every one of these checks," said Robinson adding he could address that almost immediately. "We're running up for the deadline for the audit and Kathy's in a panic."
Armstrong said having Checkmate handle live checks is the thing that would make the biggest difference for her.
"I think we thought you were just gonna walk in and everything was going to be wonderful," said Commissioners' Chairwoman Amanda Bevard (R-Wolfeboro) to Robinson. "And it sounds like you put an awful lot of extra work on Kathy."
But Armstrong said she isn't "unhappy" with Checkmate and not everything is Checkmate's fault. In a follow-up email to the Sun Armstrong said if Checkmate took over the check process that would be a "great help."
The other issue is when the county reorganizes the budget that creates a need to "remap the general ledger" which can create bugs in accounting that are time consuming to address.Such recent changes include how health and dental insurance costs are posted to the budget, the creation of two new departments, and then new accounts for receiving and expending COVID-19 funding.
These bugs need to be fixed before data from Kronos can be imported into Avenu.
"Sometimes we are responsible because some of these changes come up and they are a little convoluted," said Armstrong about changes to the general ledger. "If you have to make it happen sometimes takes some effort."
Rep. Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield) was at the meeting along with Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) and Rep. Ed Comeau (R-Brookfield) who films county meetings for Governmentoversite.com.
"I think it should have been brought up through the contract process of the exact things that you needed to do and what the county you needed to do," said Avellani adding there must have been a break down of communication at that point.
Cordelli was "mystified" that the delegation wasn't made aware of these issues until now. He also said that the delegation has objected to budget changes made by the commissioners.
I don't know why for a year and a half the delegation who sets the budget never heard about any of these problems with the payroll system," said Cordelli. "Maybe I haven't been listening and missed it, but I don't think so."
Commissioners have yet to decide if they wish to continue the Checkmate the 36 month contract expires Oct. 8.
Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the contract today, Sept. 9 at their meeting which begins at 9 a.m. and is accessible both in person at the county administration building at 95 Water Village Road or by Zoom.
Commissioner Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) who took office in January of last year, thanked Robinson for trying to explain the situation.Until recently she was unaware of these specific problems.
"Josh, I admire you're trying to take the full responsibility, but you are not the only one that knew about these problems," said McCarthy. "So I don't I don't blame you entirely for what's going on."
