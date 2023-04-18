hall

Representatives Hall in the state Lesgislature in Concord was packed Tuesday with people attending the hearing on SB 272. (PAULA TRACY PHOTO)

CONCORD — In a packed Representatives Hall, opponents and supporters of the Parental Bill of Rights in Education testified on whether Senate Bill 272 would harm or help children and their parents.

Supporters outnumbered the opponents with 106 offering to speak in support of the bill and 34 opposed to the bill being heard Tuesday by the House Education Committee.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.