CONCORD — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) says it’s not too late for voters to tell state lawmakers about how they feel about the proposed redrawing of New Hampshire’s congressional districts.
Along with re-creating state legislative districts, Republicans also hope to get a new map passed totally different from the one New Hampshire has used for more than a century.
Redrawn maps would affect the November election.
But a few days after the Senate passed HB 52, Gov. Chris Sununu said he would veto HB 52 and released a map of his own.
“This is certainly not the only solution but hopefully will be helpful,” he said. “It keeps our districts competitive, passes the smell test and holds our incumbents accountable so that no one elected official is immune from challengers or constituent services.”
Political maps are redone every 10 years following the census. Right now, CD 1 is served by Pappas and CD 2 by Ann McLane Kuster (D-Concord).
Currently, the 2nd Congressional District covers most of western New Hampshire. It includes Coos, Cheshire and Sullivan counties; Center Harbor in Belknap County; all of Grafton County except Campton; Hillsborough County except Bedford, Goffstown, Manchester and Merrimack; Merrimack County except Hooksett; and the towns of Atkinson, Deerfield, Northwood, Salem and Windham in Rockingham County.
The 1st District includes the rest of Belknap County; all of Carroll County; the town of Campton in Grafton County; Bedford, Goffstown, Manchester and Merrimack in Hillsborough County; Hooksett in Merrimack County; Rockingham County except the towns of Atkinson, Deerfield, Northwood, Salem and Windham; and all of Strafford County.
A bill that would redraw the congressional districts, HB 52, passed the House in January and the state Senate on March 19.
Both HB 52 and Sununu’s preferred map would shift Conway and all but a few Carroll County towns in the Wolfeboro area to the 2nd Congressional District.
Pappas told the Sun on Monday the new map swould take New Hampshire in an “unprecedented direction” with “gerrymandered districts.”
He said the congressional districts have stayed roughly the same for 140 years. Carroll County, Belknap County, Strafford County and Rockingham County along with the city of Manchester have historically been in the 1st District.
“In this case, there’s no reason to be moving 300,000 people as the Legislature proposed from one district to the other,” said Pappas, adding he believes communities with common interests should be kept together.
“I think it’s important to keep communities of interest together. The Mount Washington Valley in Carroll County is the community of interest ... Now that the governor has announced he’s going to veto their gerrymandered plan, it’s important for the Legislature to work with the governor and be listening to the people of New Hampshire who are calling for fair districts,” Pappas said.
Critics of the plan have said that the new districts would mean the 1st District would more likely to go to Republicans and the 2nd to Democrats. Pappas would like to see two competitive districts.
“We are better off when we have competitive districts, where ultimately the voters are choosing and not the politicians trying to pick who their voters are come the next election,” said Pappas.
In addition, the U.S. representative of the redrawn 2nd District would have to represent far-flung committees such as Keene, Conway, Lebanon and Pittsburg.
“That’s challenging to be able to be present around a district that sort of snakes across the state,” said Pappas, who frequently visits his constituents in Carroll County.
The congressman explained that candidates file to run for office in June, so the redistricting would have to be done before that. Regardless, he said he will be representing the current district until January, when the new maps go into effect.
“I was elected in November of 2020 to represent the people of Carroll County, and I’m going to keep doing that through the end of this term,” said Pappas.
“If people are feeling one way or the other about redistricting, they should be reaching out to their House and Senate members as well as the governor’s office,” said Pappas.
Sununu’s spokesman Ben Vihstadt said in an email March 24: “There are still many good options on the table for new maps and there is still time for the Legislature to come up with maps that hold politicians accountable and the governor is hopeful that the legislature can come up with a solution that works for New Hampshire.”
Karoline Leavitt of Hampton, a Republican who hopes to topple Pappas, said of the redrawn districts: “No map will save Chris Pappas from his far-left voting record that has ripped off Granite State families like my own.”
“No matter the lines, our campaign has the momentum, resources, and grassroots support to flip New Hampshire’s 1st District in Novembe
