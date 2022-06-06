CONWAY — The race for state representative from District 1 was expanded Friday, when David Paige, a Democrat from Conway, announced his candidacy, saying, “I’m thrilled to be running alongside fellow Democrats Tom Buco and Steve Woodcock.”
There are three seats up for re-election, currently occupied by Buco, Woodcock and Republican Karen Umberger.
Also filing to run in District 1 are Republicans Joe Mosca and Mike DiGregorio, both of Conway. Mosca had said he would be running as an independent, but he recently received word from the town clerk he missed the deadline to switch party affiliations, so he will run as a Republican.
Paige, the former chair and treasurer of the Conway Public Library board of trustees, and a current trustee of Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School, is a working dad raising his young kids on his family homestead on the West Side.
“I’m running to bring the perspective of a working parent to Concord,” said Paige. “I felt particularly compelled to run due to recent restrictions on women’s reproductive rights, bills that put the lives of trans kids at risk, and laws that tie teachers’ hands when exploring important history with their students.”
In addition to his local public service, Paige has held national leadership roles within the American Library Association, including serving as a division president in 2020-21.
Paige currently works for London-based Bloomsbury Publishing,
His local roots go back generations.
He and his husband, William Abbott, live in his 10th generation homestead, where his grandparents Frank and Carol Kennett lived during his childhood.
“My grandparents used to give back to this community every day, and as I raise my own kids here, I want to honor my grandparents’ commitment by continuing that tradition of service. I also think it’s incredibly important to provide a voice for working families who are so underrepresented in Concord and to stand up against the injustice and bigotry we are seeing. I look forward to the opportunity to serve my friends and neighbors in Conway.”
Paige outlined his specific campaign priorities on his website, davidfornh.com.
Meanwhile, Chris McAleer, a Democrat from Jackson, has filed to run for re-election as a state representative in the newly configured Carroll County District 2, which will elect two representatives and includes the towns of Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson and Sandwich.
McAleer was elected to serve in floterial District 7, which got phased out in the recent state redistricting. McAleer is currently on the Board of the Trustees of Trust Funds and the Jackson Planning Board.
“Issues facing all of New Hampshire, but of particular concern in some Carroll County towns, include education, housing and tax rates as well as health care including reproductive care and drug addiction,” McAleer said. Housing concerns are of particular interest in our tourist-based economy, he added.
State Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) has also filed for re-election in District 2.
The filing peiod for state and town office is up on Friday.
