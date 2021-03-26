CONWAY — Here are the key dates of the COVID-19 pandemic, as they occurred, from the first case, to the present, and all the emergency orders in between.
• March 2, 2020: A Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center employee who returned from Italy tests positive for COVID-19, the first novel coronavirus case in New Hampshire.
• March 8: The World Health Organization says the global number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 100,000.
• March 12: Local medics perform first COVID-19 drill. “One of the big things we’re trying to do is give the public is a sense of calm, of security,” says Conway Fire Chief Steve Solomon. “We don’t want them to be seeing pictures of people dressing up like spacemen and freaking out. We want them to know we train for this; this is actually what we do.”
• SAU 9 cancels all field trips outside of the state.
• March 13: New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association suspends all postseason hockey and basketball games. The Kennett hockey team had been scheduled to play Berlin-Gorham in the state championship game the following day, while the KHS boys’ basketball team was to have met Bow in the state quarterfinals.
• March 15: Calling it “a rapidly evolving” situation, with 13 cases of COVID-19 now in the state, Gov. Chris Sununu orders all public schools to close and go to distance learning for the next three weeks. It is the first of his emergency orders due to the pandemic.
• March 16: The state Department of Health and Human Services announces an individual in Carroll County has tested positive for the coronavirus.
• March 16: Gov. Sununu announces the state is prohibiting scheduled public gatherings of more than 50 people in his second emergency order.
• March 16: The NHIAA announces the remainder of the winter sports season is canceled. Kennett and Berlin-Gorham are named co-champions in hockey, while in basketball, KHS and five other schools are recognized as co-runner-ups.
• March 17: Gov. Sununu issued three emergency orders: one to prohibit utiliity companies from disconnecting or discontinuing service for non-payments for the duration of the state of emergency; one, to prohibit landlords from starting eviction proceedings for those unable to pay due to their financial situations; and one to allow individuals who are unable to work or who have reduced hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic to have immediate access to unemployment benefits.
• March 17: Selectmen in Bartlett and Jackson close their respective town hall for the foreseeable future (they remain closed to the public).
• March 23: State officials announce the first COVID-related death in the state, a man in his 60s from Hillsborough County who was living in a long-term care facility. Gov. Sununu limits gatherings of more than 10 people.
• March 27: Gov. Sununu issued his Stay-at-Home order and closes state beaches on the Seacoast. He also extends public school closures until May 4. “We cannot stress this enough. You should stay in your house unless absolutely necessary,” Sununu says.
• March 30: Gov. Sununu announces increased help for unemployed people, businesses and hospitals to get through the COVID-19 crisis, saying the federal CARES Act will mean $1.25 billion to help New Hampshire.
• The USDA Forest Service announces an official closure order for Tuckerman and Huntington Ravine as well as for the Gulf of Slides, Appalachian Mountain Club Visitors Center grounds, parking lots and facilities at Pinkham Notch.
• Gov. Sununu announces he is shutting down hotels, motels and short-term home rentals except for essential workers and vulnerable populations.
• April 13: The Maine Principals’ Association cancels 2020 spring athletic season for high schools in that state.
• April 14: Conway officials postpone elections originally scheduled for April 14 to May 12. Voting will be held at the town public works garage.
• April 16: Gov. Sununu says remote learning will continue for the remainder of 2019-20 school year. He called the decision “heartbreaking.”
• April 16: The NHIAA announces the cancellation of spring high school sports.
• April 20: New Hampshire's congressional delegation says New Hampshire will receive $11.7 million in additional funding to assist the state’s homeless population and to address other local needs during the pandemic.
• April 24: The White Mountain National Forest shuts down several high-use trailheads, day-use areas and dispersed recreation facilities until further notice.
• April 27: Conway selectmen vote to postpone Independence Day fireworks and live events like the Fourth of July parade until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
• April 28: Maine Gov. Janet Mills issues a “Stay Safer at Home” Executive Order saying people must start wearing masks in public places.
• May 1: Gov. Sununu reopens campgrounds to state residents and campground members, expands some procedures in hospitals for time-sensitive illness, manufacturing and interior state parks and other guidelines giving more flexibility, calling it Stay-at-Home 2.0.
• May 1: The National Forest reopens several trailheads.
• May 4: New Hampshire municipalities get $40 million from the state, businesses get free masks and first responders see an extra $300 a week in their paychecks, Gov. Chris Sununu and health leaders announce.
• May 11: In 24 hours after Gov. Sununu and Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette announce New Hampshire’s new online COVID-19 testing registration portal, more than 2,200 residents sign up/
• May 22: Gov. Sununu says beginning June 1 Hampton Beach and the other ocean beaches may reopen for exercise-only, no sunbathing. Softball and baseball practice and yard sales can restart immediately. The following week, Sununu says yoga and Zumba classes may begin at the gym, along with personal care businesses like tattoo, massage, nails and tanning, although with restrictions.
• May 29: Gov. Sununu lightens restrictions for lodgings — hotels, motels, inns and Airbnb rentals. In addition, he “loosens the clamps” on day camps, overnight camps and houses of worship in the state for June.
• June 5: Gov. Sununu announced that starting June 15, restaurants could begin serving customers indoors. But in the four New Hampshire counties hardest hit by COVID-19 — Rockingham, Hillsborough, Strafford and Merrimack — capacity is limited to 50 percent. All restaurants across the state must ensure that parties weren't seated closer than 6 feet apart.
• June 10: The SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee, featuring roughly 50 citizens from school administrators to nurses, family liaisons, teachers and school board members, meets for the first time to develop a plan for a safe return to schools in the fall.
• June 11: Gov. Sununu allows the state’s stay-at-home order to expire, replacing it with an advisory and lifting entirely the maximum group gatherings of 10 or fewer.
• June 13: Kennett High’s Class of 2020 holds a unique "chairlift graduation ceremony" at the summit of Cranmore Mountain Resort.
• June 26: The SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee says face masks will be mandatory for all students and staff when/if schools open for face-to-face learning.
• July 14: Gov. Sununu releases the state’s 54-page “Back-To-School" guidance for New Hampshire schools. Masks are not mandated for students seated in classrooms, provided they can adequately social distance.
• July 17: Gov. Sununu signs House Bill 1266, which allows voting by mail in the fall state primary and the presidential election.
• Aug. 10: The SAU 9 Board votes to recommend that students begin the 2020-21 school year with face-to-face learning in the seven schools in the district.
• Aug. 11: Gov. Sununu announced masks are required for any gatherings of 100 or more people in New Hampshire effective immediately.
• Sept. 8: After six months away, three-quarters of the students in SAU 9 return to classrooms to begin the 2020-21 school year.
• Sept. 25: Gov. Sununu announces restaurants can seat guests at tables that may be fewer than 6 feet apart as of Oct. 1, provided there are barriers.
• Sept. 30: SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard announces the Conway School District received just over $506,843 in funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
• Oct. 8: Maine Gov. Janet Mills says starting Oct. 13, restaurant seating can expand to 50 percent capacity.
• Oct. 21: Hart’s Location selectmen decide that for the first time since 1992, first-in-the-nation midnight voting will not take place on Nov. 3.
• Oct. 27: U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) announces the two leading vaccines being developed for COVID-19 require being kept at subzero temperatures; local health providers saycold storage equipment will be a challenge for the supply chain. At a virtual meeting with Shaheen, Androscoggin Valley Hospital President Michael Peterson identifies the two pharmaceutical front-runners in the race to develop a vaccine as Pfizer and Moderna.
• Nov. 5: Maine's Gov. Mills issues an executive order requiring Maine people to wear face coverings in public settings, regardless of the ability to maintain physical distance.
• Nov. 9: President-elect Joe Biden announces as president he will ask the 16 of the 50 governors without a mask order, including New Hampshire, to implement statewide COVID-19 mask mandates.
• Nov. 20: With daily cases surging to over 500, Gov. Sununu signs an emergency order instituting a statewide mask mandate, to remain in effect through Jan. 15, 2021.
• Dec. 7: Gov. Sununu announces that New Hampshire’s citizens who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection will be able to get the first dose of the vaccine by Christmas.
• Dec. 10: Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announces that autopsy results for New Hampshire Speaker of the House Dick Hinch of Merrimack, who died Dec. 9 at age 71, showed “the cause of Speaker Hinch’s death was COVID-19.”
• Dec. 17: Mary Jane Elwell, a licensed nursing assistant in her 70s, becomes the first Memorial Hospital employee to get the first round of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines.
• Dec. 29: Jackson Police and Conway Village Fire Department chiefs are among the first to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the state police barracks in Tamworth.
• Jan. 15: Citing the state's high coronavirus case rates, hospitalizations and fatalities, Gov. Sununu extended the state’s mask-mandated until March 26.
• Jan. 25: Gov. Sununu announces that town meeting deliberative sessions, traditional town meetings and voting days for town meetings can be postponed upon the decision of local officials from the traditional second Tuesday in March to late July.
• March 2: Gov. Sununu announces that the state will host a by-appointment-only mass COVID-19 vaccination site March 6-8 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. The vaccine given out is the recently approved one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
• March 11: Gov. Sununu announces that domestic travel rules are immediately relaxed, retail stores can operate at 100 percent capacity, and karaoke, pool and darts can resume at restaurants and bars.
“The trends are very positive all across the country which gives us some flexibility,” Sununu said. The state will continue the mask mandate, Sununu said.
March 23: Sununu tells WMUR-Channel 9, he remembers the moment he learned the state has its first death. "It was one of those things I think we all knew was, unfortunately, coming. We had seen it all across other parts of the country," he said. "It hit hard. I remember it was a little bit of a silence on the phone."
Since that day, more than 1,200 people in the Granite State have died.
"Overall in our state, we've done very, very well," Sununu said. "We still have one of the lowest death rates of the entire country. We are all very proud of that. But there are still 1,200 individuals that aren't with us today that were here last year, and you have to remember them, and you have to remember you still have a long way to go."
