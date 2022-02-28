Towns across the Mount Washington Valley (other than Conway) are gearing up for their traditional school and town meetings next week, with voting for office holders taking place Tuesday, March 8. In some towns, school meetings may precede or follow the voting. Conway (an SB 2 town) will hold its school deliberative session Monday, March 7, and town deliberative Wednesday, March 9. Voting will take place in April.
The SB 2 form of government was instituted by the Legislature in 1995 due to concerns that modern lifestyles made it hard for people to attend traditional town meetings.
The following is an overview of local towns with traditional town meetings.
ALBANY
Voting will take place March 8 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Albany Town Hall.The deliberative portion of school meeting will be there at 7 p.m., with town meeting to follow at 7:30 p.m.
Topping the school warrant, Article 6, which seeks $1,712,823 “for the support of schools, for payment of salaries for school district officials and agents and for the payment of the statutory obligations of the district, with $210,500 offsetting this amount from various grants.” The article is supported by school board members Daniel Bianchino, Curtis Coleman and Tim Sorgi.
Voters will decide 16 articles on the town warrant. Chief among those is No. 2, the proposed operating budget of $751,483, which is recommended 3-0 by selectmen Kathleen Golding, Kelly Robitaille and Jennifer Spofford.
There are no contested races this year. Incumbent Sorgi is seeking the three-year term on the school board, while Coleman, who was appointed last summer, is running unopposed for the one-year school board seat.
On the town side, incumbent Spofford is seeking another three-year as selectman, while Robitaille is running for the one-year seat.
BARTLETT
Voting will take place from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Glen Fire Station on Tuesday, March 8. The lone contested race is for a three-year selectman’s term, between incumbent Gene Chandler and Ray Hodgkins (who is also running unopposed for a three-year seat on the zoning board of adjustment).
Other town offices include two three-year planning board seats (Joe Heuston and David Shedd filed); two three-year zoning board of adjustment seats (Julia King and Hodgkins filed); one three-year trustee of trust funds term (Bill Fabrizio filed), and two library trustee seats — Jacalyn Egan (incumbent) filed for the year, and one-year term (Christine Crowe filed); and one six-year supervisor of the checklist term (Gail Paine filed).
On the school slate, all five incumbents are unopposed.
Annual school meeting is Tuesday, March 1, in the gymnasium at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. Town meeting is March 15, in the JBES gym, starting at 6:30 p.m.
There are 22 articles on the town warrant. Article 4 seeks $2,896,530 for general maintenance. Selectmen Chandler, Vicki Garland and Gus Vincent support the budget.
Two zoning articles are to be decided by voters at the polls March 8. Both are opposed by the planning board.
Amendment 1, listed on the town warrant as Article 2, was proposed by citizen petition. It reads, “to see if the town will amend Article IV — General Provisions by adding Section R — Noise Disturbances.” The planning board opposes this 5-1.
Amendment 2, which is Article 3 on the warrant, is also proposed by petition. It asks the town to “create ordinance(s) which will confine the use of short-term rentals properties to commercial zones only, as defined in the Town of Bartlett Zoning Ordinance as amended March 13, 2018.” The planning board opposes this 6-0.
“The board had a lot of discussion on both amendments,” Scott Grant, chairman of the planning board, said. “We feel the noise ordinance is better enforced by the police department.”
He added: “Amendment 2 was a last-minute submission, and the person who submitted it thought it could be amended, but it can’t. We didn’t feel the language on STRs was sufficient.”
CHATHAM
School meeting is set for March 8 at 6 p.m. at Chatham Town Hall. Chief among the eight articles is Article 6, the school budget, which is $925,000 (the current budget is $924,255). It was recommended by the budget committee 8-0 and the school board, 3-0.
EATON
Polls will be open March 8 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Eaton Town Hall. Eaton School Meeting will be Tuesday, March 8, in the Eaton Town Hall starting at 5 p.m. The business portion of town meeting will in the King Pine Base Lodge (1515 Eaton Road, Madison) on Tuesday, March 8, starting at 7 p.m.
There is one contested race. Eaton School Board member Chris Kennedy is being challenged by Nella Thompson for a three-year term.
Other school offices include one-year terms as school moderator (Stephanie Mathurin filed); school treasurer (Suzanne Jones signed up); and school clerk (no one filed).
Town offices include a three-year selectman’s seat (incumbent Edward Reilly signed up); a two-year term as town moderator (Stephanie Mathurin filed); a three-year term as trustee of the trust funds (Victoria Murphy signed up); and a six-year term as a checklist supervisor (Kim Bowker filed).
EFFINGHAM
Voting takes place March 8 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the town offices. There are two contested races on the town ballot. While incumbent Charles “Chuck” Fuller is unopposed for the three-year selectman’s seat, Leo Racine, Matt Sawyer Jr. and Victoria Kirkwood are vying for the one-year selectmen’s term.
Four candidates — Rosemarie Wissenbach, Michael Cahalane, John P. Davis and Steve Regal — are running for two three-year seats on the budget committee.
Town meeting is slated for Saturday, March 12, at 9 a.m. in the Effingham Elementary School.
As a member of the Governor Wentworth Regional School District along with Brookfield, New Durham, Ossipee, Tuftonboro and and Wolfeboro, annual school meeting, under Senate Bill 2, was held on Feb. 5 at the Kingswood Arts Center in Wolfeboro.
FREEDOM
Voting is March 8 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Freedom Elementary School.
There is one contested race. Three people — Linda Mailot, Brian Taylor and Anne Cunningham — are running for two three-year seats on the town planning board.
Annual school meeting will be Monday, March 7, in the elementary school starting at 7 p.m.
Six articles on this year’s school warrant, including Article 1, the school budget, which is $3,323,544 (down from $3,831,955 last year) and is supported 5-0 by the school board.
Town meeting will be Saturday, March 12, at 9 a.m. at Freedom Elementary.
Voters will be asked to decide 38 warrant articles, including Article 11, the proposed town budget of $3,002,663 (up from $2,848,118 this past year). It is supported 3-0 by selectmen.
HART'S LOCATION
Voting for town and school officials will take place at the Notchland Inn from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., with voting from 4:30-5 p.m. at the town hall.
School meeting is slated for 4:30 p.m. at the town hall, with town meeting to follow.
Voters at school meeting are asked to decide four articles, including the proposed operating budget of $99,253 (down from $168,106 last year), which is recommended by the school board 2-0. There is currently a vacancy on the board.
JACKSON
Voting for town and school offices will take place Tuesday, March 8, from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Whitney Center.
There are no contested races.
Annual school meeting will be Thursday, March 3, at the Whitney Center at 7 p.m.
There are seven articles on the school warrant, including Article 1, the school budget of $2,854,739, which the board supports 5-0.
Article 6 seeks to establish a Jackson Grammar School Renovation and Construction Capital Reserve Fund “for the planning, design, construction and renovation of the Jackson Grammar School and to raise and appropriate the sum of $250,000 to be placed in this fund.” The board supports the article 5-0.
Town meeting, also at the Whitney Center, is slated for Thursday, March 10, at 7 p.m.
The proposed operating budget for the town for 2022-23 is $2,473,512, which is up from the 2021 budget of $2,374,832. Selectmen support the budget 3-0.
MADISON
Voting for town and school offices will be Tuesday, March 8, from 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. in the James Noyes Auditorium at Madison Elementary School.
There are two contested races. On the town ballot, two candidates — John Arruda and Adam Jake Price — are running for a three-year term on the board of selectmen.
On the school ballot, there are two three-year school board seats with three candidates — incumbents Jim Curran and Sarah Demartino along with Susan Hirtle — offering to serve.
The deliberative portion of town meeting will take place starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, in the Noyes Auditorium.
Voters will be asked to decide 27 warrant articles, including Article 9, which seeks $1,592,430 for general government. The article is supported 7-0 by the advisory budget committee and 3-0 by selectmen.
School meeting was held Feb. 7 in the James Noyes Auditorium at Madison Elementary School. Voters approved Article 1, the operating budget of $7,231,309 (up from $7,170,465), for the 2022-23 school year.
TAMWORTH
Voting for town and school officials is slated for Tuesday, March 8, from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. in the gymnasium at the K.A. Brett School.
There are three contested races. Eleanor Elbert and Lorna Gordon are seeking a one-year term as school clerk, while Gordon is also challenging Jill Drew for a one-year term as school treasurer.
On the town ballot, four candidates — John Szczesny, Nicholas Grant, Sheldon Perry and Whipple D. Roberts — are running for the two three-year seats on the planning board.
Annual school district meeting will be Wednesday, March 2, at 7 p.m. in the K.A. Brett gym. The six articles on the warrant include the school budget of $7,688,950 (up from $7,360,988 this past year), which is recommended by the school board.
Town meeting will be Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. at K.A. Brett. Voters will be asked to decide 30 articles, including No. 4, No. 5, and No. 6, which seek $715,453 for general government operations, $1,026,146 for public safety and $685,000 for capital expenses, respectively. All three articles are supported 5-0 by selectmen.
