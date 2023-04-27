cleanup

Round up your family and friends for Ossipee and Wolfeboro Town Clean Up Day on May 6, the same day as Valley Pride Day in the more northern part of the county. (COURTESY PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — On May 6, the roads around Wolfeboro and Ossipee will look a lot cleaner as it will be Town Clean Up Day, organized by Makers Mill (formerly GALA) as well as the towns of Wolfeboro and Ossipee, and sponsored by Huggins Hospital, Ossipee Family Medicine and Lucas Coffee Roasting Co.

Blue trash bags, gloves and reflective vests will be available for pickup from Makers Mill, located at 23 Bay St, Wolfeboro between 8-11 a.m. on May 6. At that time, participants can register which street or area they intend to clean up and start the day with some Lucas coffee.

