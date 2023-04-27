OSSIPEE — On May 6, the roads around Wolfeboro and Ossipee will look a lot cleaner as it will be Town Clean Up Day, organized by Makers Mill (formerly GALA) as well as the towns of Wolfeboro and Ossipee, and sponsored by Huggins Hospital, Ossipee Family Medicine and Lucas Coffee Roasting Co.
Blue trash bags, gloves and reflective vests will be available for pickup from Makers Mill, located at 23 Bay St, Wolfeboro between 8-11 a.m. on May 6. At that time, participants can register which street or area they intend to clean up and start the day with some Lucas coffee.
Ossipee residents can register in Constitution Park between 8:30-11 a.m., where they will be treated to coffee from Aroma Joe’s.
Registration is important as it helps the town crews locate and collect the filled bags. Filled bags can be left set back safely by the roadside for collection on Monday for sorting, recycling and disposal.
Participants are advised to wear appropriate protective clothing and closed-toe shoes, bright colors or safety vests, and gloves. Bringing a water bottle and tick repellent is also recommended. Anyone driving the roads that day is asked to be extra careful and aware of the volunteers.
For more information about how to participate in the Town Clean Up Day event, contact Ivette Babylon at ivette.babylon@gmail.com.
Wolfeboro and Ossipee Town Clean Up Day is in conjunction with Valley Pride Day, in which 10 other Mount Washington Valley communities participate.
Valley Pride Day began in May 2000 and has taken place on the first Saturday in May ever since. It is once again being run by the Saco Valley Anglers/Trout Unlimited.
Each community will have a sign- up station on May 6 from 8:30-10 a.m. where volunteers can pick up gloves and bags. When all the Valley Pride litter pickup is complete participants can gather at Hampton Inn from noon-2 p.m. for a party that will include food, entertainment, prizes, and a Home Depot craft station for kids. Information can be found on the Valley Pride Day Facebook page.
