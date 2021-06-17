OSSIPEE — A local sex offender has been charged with failing to comply with offender registration laws, Police Chief Anthony Castaldo announced in a press release Tuesday.
Robert Davis, 64, of New Durham, was charged with failing to comply with sex offender registration laws. The Ossipee Police Department detective division with the assistance of the New Durham Police Department began an investigation after learning Robert was living at a residence in New Durham, police said.
"Robert had last registered as being a resident of Ossipee, New Hampshire, however, the investigation revealed he had been living in New Durham, NH for several months without updating his registration," said police.
Ossipee Police obtained an arrest warrant for Davis charging him with a Class B felony for failing to comply with RSA 651-B:9 called “Change of Registration, Duty to Inform.”
New Durham Police Department arrested Davis on Tuesday and he was turned over to the Ossipee Police Department.
Davis was booked and processed at the Carroll County House of Corrections where he would stay until he goes before a judge.
Anyone with information related to this situation or any other crime related information is asked to call the Ossipee Police Department at (603) 539-2011.
