Brian Taylor is a native of Effingham. After serving in the Army, he had a 46-year career at Pratt & Whitney in Connecticut.

FREEDOM — Ossipee Lake Alliance has announced that Brian Taylor has joined its board of directors. The appointment is effective immediately.

Taylor is a native of Effingham, where he attended school before graduating from Conway's Kennett High. After serving in the U.S. Army, he had a 46-year career at Pratt & Whitney, where he was based in East Hartford, Conn.

