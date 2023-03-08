FREEDOM — Ossipee Lake Alliance has announced that Brian Taylor has joined its board of directors. The appointment is effective immediately.
Taylor is a native of Effingham, where he attended school before graduating from Conway's Kennett High. After serving in the U.S. Army, he had a 46-year career at Pratt & Whitney, where he was based in East Hartford, Conn.
As a volunteer during those years, he was Secretary of Special Olympics Connecticut, Coordinator of the Citizen Emergency Response Team of East Hartford, and Treasurer of Tri-Town Visiting Nurses.
Since retiring and returning to our area 12 years ago, he has served as President of the Effingham Fire Fighters Association, Treasurer of the South Effingham Church, Secretary of Berry Bay Association, and Secretary of Green Mountain Conservation Group. Last March, he was elected to the Town of Freedom's Planning Board.
Taylor attributes his long-standing belief that everyone has a responsibility to ensure a safe environment to one of his Effingham grammar school teachers, who explained to the class that the different colors in the Ossipee River were the result of cloth dying operations at the Kezar Falls woolen mill, not something in nature.
He says his current interests center on improving waste management and protecting natural resources through better land use planning. He and his wife, Carole, live on Berry Bay in Freedom.
Ossipee Lake Alliance is a 501c3 non-profit corporation that relies entirely on volunteers for its staff and directors. Based in Freedom, it is celebrating its 20th year of work to preserve and protect Ossipee Lake and the surrounding environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.