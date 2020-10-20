OSSIPEE — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will be performing additional bridge and paving work on the Bearcamp River Bridge in Ossipee on Thursday and Friday.
The bridge had been closed last weekend to enable the slide-in of a new bridge and demolition of the existing one. Beginning at around 6 p.m. last Friday, Route 16 was closed to all traffic at the area between Newman Drew Road and Nichols Road. Traffic was detoured two ways. The westerly detour involved Routes 171 to Route 25. The east detour around the construction involved Route 153.
The bridge reopened Tuesday morning.
The new work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The project will require lane closures and the use of one-way alternating traffic of Route 16 at the Bearcamp River Bridge.
The closures are necessary for the application of barrier membrane and pavement on the surface of the recently completed bridge.
Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.
This work is part of a project that consists of the replacement of three bridges (Lovell River, Bearcamp River, and Bearcamp Relief), and 3.5 miles of roadway reconstruction on NH Route 16.
Last September a similar slide-in and demolition was completed on the Bearcamp Relief Bridge.
The two companion bridges were built in 1955. One spans the Bearcamp River, the other the Bearcamp River flood plain.
Both bridges were replaced due to deterioration that took place over the past 64 years.
Reed and Reed General Contractors of Woolwich, Maine is the contractor for the $16.9 million project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.