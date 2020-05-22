Marti Mayne is public relations manager for the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
1. What's the one trait you consider essential to your success?
A willingness to go above and beyond what’s expected.
2. What's the one phone call that changed your life?
A call from my mom, who read me the family Christmas letter, and my boyfriend (at the time) wasn’t included in it because we weren’t married. When I told him that, he said, “Well, let's get married then.” That call started the best years of my life!
3. What's the trait you most value in a business partner or collaborator?
Gratitude.
4. What's the one thing that keeps you motivated?
Providing for my family.
5. What's the one book or movie that changed your life?
"A Thousand Splendid Suns," by Khaled Hosseini because it helped me to truly understand how lucky I am to be a woman with the freedom we have here in the United States.
6. What is the piece of advice that most changed your life?
Something my dad told me. He said, “You’re a true professional when you think you have all you can possibly do and your boss asks you to take on one more thing, and you say “of course.”
7. Who's the one person you'd call in a crisis?
My husband, always. My sisters and my friends, sometimes.
8. Who is the one person, alive or dead, you'd most like to have dinner with?
Can’t say it’s one person. It’s two — my mom and my dad both, definitely.
9. What's the one thing about which you most often say, "Well, maybe one day?"
Actually there are two. Retirement. Catamaran.
10. Not including the U.S., what country would you like most to live in?
New Zealand.
11. What do you miss most that you can't do since the pandemic started?
Travel.
