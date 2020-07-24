1. What's the one trait you consider essential to your success?
Darned if I know. I feel as though I've been rolling up hill for decades.
2. What's the one phone call that changed your life?
In 2013, while I was reviewing flood damaged properties in Transvale Acres, my sister called to inform me that my father had died of heart failure.
I suddenly felt like the lead sled dog was gone and I was faced with a frightening and unaccustomed view.
3. What's the trait you most value in a business partner or collaborator?
Honesty.
4. What's the book or movie that changed your life?
"1984," "Atlas Shrugged," "The Seven Habits of Highly Successful People" and "The Road Less Traveled" all have had serious impacts on my life at different ages.
5. What is the piece of advice that most changed your life?
Seek first to understand, then be understood.
6. Who's the one person you'd call in a crisis?
Easiest question on the list... my wife, Wendy.
7. Who is the one person, alive or dead, you'd most like to have dinner with?
My father. Like many sons, there were too many things left unsaid and I would relish the opportunity for better closure.
8. Where do you wish you could buy a one-way ticket to?
After traveling all over the world in the Navy and many places since, I would never want to leave the US and not be able to come back.
I suppose I could consider a location within the US but I wouldn't want to not be able to come back to the valley either.
9. In what age in history would you most liked to have lived?
From landing on the moon to advances in medicine and unequalled prosperity, there may have been no better time to be alive than to be an American in the latter 20th century.
I feel so fortunate to have been born during this time however, I wouldn't turn down another 100 years going forward.
10. Not including the US, what country would you like most to live in?
Spain.
