CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has issued the following update on the new coronavirus, COVID-19:
On Friday, DHHS announced 18 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,991 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation.
Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 44 percent being female and 56 percent being male.
The new cases reside in Rockingham (9), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Carroll (1), Belknap (1), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1) Counties, and in the cities of Manchester (1) and Nashua (1). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.
Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 585 (10 percent) of 5,991 cases. Five of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the state and has been identified in all counties.
Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, recently traveled, or are associated with an outbreak setting.
DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19: one male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older; one female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older; and one male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older.
