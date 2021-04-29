CONCORD — With COVID-19 vaccines and appointments more widely available, New Hampshire health officials are urging Granite Staters to get vaccinated.
Everyone age 16 or older is eligible to get vaccinated, and health officials said about 60 percent of Granite Staters have either received a first shot or scheduled a vaccination. Many people who are eligible have not yet committed to getting vaccinated, officials said.
“This is a really great start, and we’d like to see more people make this choice,” said Dr. Beth Daly, chief of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control. “We know that some people might be unsure about getting vaccinated. This is OK.”
Daly said health officials have heard some common questions people have had about getting vaccinated. She said even though the vaccines were approved quickly, they still went through rigorous scrutiny, and no shortcuts were taken.
She also confirmed that because the vaccines aren’t made with live viruses, it’s impossible to get COVID-19 from them, and they won’t make you test positive for COVID.
Daly said anyone who has had COVID-19 should still get vaccinated. The vaccines will boost a person’s immunity and help avoid new infections by variants of the virus.
Daly acknowledged that some people will experience common side effects, such as soreness and feeling tired. She said those symptoms mean that the body is building immunity, and she noted that the side effects are far less serious than COVID-19 symptoms.
“These side effects are better than getting COVID-19, which can leave you with long-term symptoms and potentially result in hospitalization and death,” Daly said. “We have seen even young people get hospitalized or have weeks or months of breathing problems that impacted their ability to play sports or exercise or live a normal daily life.”
Someone who’s vaccinated won’t have to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19, Daly said, and being vaccinated helps protect others who might be more vulnerable to serious cases of COVID-19.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, said the state’s COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations have been decreasing, but increasing travel during April vacation could cause those numbers to rise again.
In addition to wearing masks when appropriate and avoiding large gatherings, he said that getting vaccinated could help prevent another surge in cases.
New Hampshire is once again administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the federal government paused the vaccine to investigate rare reports of serious blood clots in some people who received the vaccine.
Federal health officials determined that the vaccine is safe, and Chan said anyone receiving the shot will be informed of the risk.
Chan encouraged Granite Staters to sign up for the earliest available vaccination appointment through VINI, the state’s scheduling system. He also reminded people who have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna to get a second dose in order to get the highest level of protection possible.
— Courtesy WMUR-Channel 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.