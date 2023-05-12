Nathan Noyes

Col. Nathan Noyes is seen being sworn in April 6, 2020, by Gov, Chris Sununu as director of the N.H. State Police. Noyes, 44, announced his retirement as of June 16. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Safety announced Thursday the retirement of Col. Nathan A. Noyes, director of the Division of State Police, concluding a 21-year career as a state trooper. Noyes is a graduate of Kennett High School in Conway.

His retirement will take effect June 16.

