CONWAY — The Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School will receive $1.5 million as part of a $6.8 million grant earmarked for seven charter schools, the state Department of Education announced last week.
“We are beyond excited to receive this funding and can't wait to put it to use serving the educational needs of Northeast Woodland students and families,” Jason Gagnon, a member of the Conway charter school's board, said last Friday.
“We want to sincerely thank our community for the incredible amount of support we have received over the past year-plus, and we pledge to continue working hard to make a Northeast Woodland education available to all who desire it,” he said.
Also getting $1.5 million in start-up funding is Gathering Waters Chartered Public School, located in Keene.
Other schools will get close to that amount. Spark Academy of Advanced Technologies in Manchester will receive $1,499,868 and Heartwood Public Charter School in Lancaster will get $1,499,043, both for start-up funding.
Founders Academy in Manchester will get $600,000 in expansion money. MicroSociety Academy Chartered School in Hudson is in line for $599,750; and CSI Charter School in Concord will get $339,552 in replication funding.
“These grants, which are for new public charter schools as well as expansion and replication grants for existing schools, are part of a $46 million federal public charter school grant the Department was awarded in a competitive grant proposal in 2019,” said DOE Commissioner Frank Edelblut in a press release.
“We are excited to be able to award these grants for these innovative public education programs,” he said. “It was a robust competition with 14 programs applying for the funds. The expansion of high-quality public education programming across our state serves our students and our families well,” Edelblut stated.
Tal Bayer, state charter school administrator, said: “Having worked in public charter schools for the last two decades, I know the positive influence that an education program that fits the child can be.
“We are working with all of our programs to bring excellent and innovative educational opportunities to all students.”
Gagnon said Northeast Woodland will get the funds over a three-year period and they will be “invested in teacher training and curriculum development, as well as new classroom furniture, passenger vans, musical instruments and technology.”
He added: “We especially want to thank our elected officials who worked hard to make this funding possible: Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), Rep. Karen Umburger (R-Conway), Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) and Gov. Chris Sununu.”
Northeast Woodland is a tuition-free public school open to any New Hampshire resident. The K-8 school with 145 students opened its doors last September amid a global pandemic, and in December received $375,000 in startup funding when the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee voted 7-3 to accept the first $10.1 million of a $46 million federal grant to expand public charter schools in New Hampshire.
“The dedication of our faculty, staff and community has been nothing short of incredible over that time period and we cannot thank them enough for their hard work,” a release from Northeast Woodland states.
“This influx of $1.5 million in federal funds helps ensure the sustainability of this local educational opportunity for the Mount Washington Valley while providing our team of passionate educators the tools they need to awaken children to the joy and wonder of learning through nature combined with the living arts, academics and the role these elements play in the development of the whole child.”
It adds, “Our school will continue to nurture creativity, individuality and independent thinking to inspire and prepare children to pursue educational excellence and enter their community and the world with confidence, competence and compassion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.