CONWAY — The Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School learned last Friday that the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee voted 7-3 to accept the first $10.1 million of a $46 million federal grant to expand public charter schools in New Hampshire.
The grant was hung up by the formerly Democratic-led committee. Following the November election, the committee is now Republican led. Last week's vote was along party lines.
Northeast Woodland, which opened its doors in September in Conway to 145 K-8 students, will get at least $375,000 earmarked for startup costs when the Legislature convenes in January.
“We were very excited,” Jason Gagnon, a parent and founding member of Northeast Woodland, said by phone Friday.
“I was listening in to the meeting, and while it was great to hear it pass, what was most encouraging was members of the fiscal committee talked about the need to solve the funding issue for schools in New Hampshire," he said. "I think we all want that to happen. From my perspective, it will be a win for all of the children in New Hampshire.”
The previous Democratic majority on the committee had three times blocked acceptance of the grant since 2019, saying they felt it would be difficult to sustain supporting charter schools once the startup costs were funded, and also because charter schools were siphoning away enrollment from traditional public schools.
In November, a red wave brought GOP control of the House (213-187); state Senate (14-10); and Executive Council (4-1).
“The change in November flipped the numbers,” state Senate Majority Leader-elect Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) said by phone Friday. “Unfortunately, it was once again a straight partisan vote.
He added: “I’m having a hard time understanding why there is so much apathy towards charter schools. I’ve seen a lot of things in my time in Concord over the years, but this is one (issue) that still surprised me.
"Why wouldn’t we want to support education for children?" he asked. "One of the top responsibilities of state local government is to educate kids in our state. To not be able to get an education is problematic to me.”
Bradley was thrilled to see the funds accepted. “Northeast Woodland will get its startup funds next month,” he said. “Jason told me the school may well be eligible for more money. My advice was to go for what you need.”
“We’re totally going to try to bring as much federal money back into the valley as we can,” Gagnon said.
Last December, in a 7-3 vote, the fiscal committee tabled a grant from the federal Charter School Program championed by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. According to The Washington Post, the federal grant given last August to New Hampshire was intended to allow the opening of 20 new charter schools.
“After a year of needless delay in accepting the federal charter school grants that both Govs. (John) Lynch (D-Hopkinton) and Maggie Hassan (D-Exeter) have advocated for in prior grants, it is gratifying that the Fiscal Committee has today done the right thing for students and parents who need educational choice and opportunity,” Bradley stated in a release following the recent vote.
“The Northeast Woodland Charter School in Conway just opened and its 145 students depended on the goodwill of benefactors because of the refusal to accept these federal funds," Bradley wrote.
"Charter schools, which are public schools, have a long track record in New Hampshire of providing an excellent educational opportunity especially for children of more modest financial circumstances.”
He added: “Public charter schools and traditional public schools work collaboratively. Charter schools actually lower costs for local property taxpayers and according to an analysis run by the Department of Education, expanding charter schools will save millions for state taxpayers over time while providing critical innovation in the delivery of education.”
Gov. Chris Sununu and N.H. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut also issued statements in support of the committee’s vote.
“Today, common sense prevailed and kids won,” said Gov. Sununu. “For two years, hundreds of kids have made the trip to Concord to advocate for what they believed in — and their hard work has finally paid off. Charter schools are public schools, and this game-changing grant will open up doors of opportunity for school children across the state. The right thing to do is always worth fighting for.”
“Charter schools are an important piece of New Hampshire’s public school system, providing options for New Hampshire students who need something other than the traditional classroom to thrive,” Edelblut said. “Today’s vote provides a boost to innovation in our schools, and to put more New Hampshire students on paths to bright futures.”
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos also issued a statement, saying: “Many in education should take a close look at how New Hampshire continues to expand opportunities for all its students, especially through public charter schools. We hope leaders here use this grant to build on that success, especially right now as we work to ensure learning continues during the pandemic. Many of New Hampshire’s public charter schools are models of innovation for more school leaders to emulate across the country.”
