CONWAY — The North Conway Water Precinct has again postponed its annual meeting by two weeks. This time it is set to take place June 3.
This is the fifth postponement due to the coronavirus for the meeting, which was originally scheduled for March 25 and most recently for May 20.
Jason Gagnon, superintendent of the precinct, said: "In accordance with applicable State RSAs, I am writing to inform you of our moderator's decision to again postpone Precinct elections. Elections were originally scheduled to be held on March 25, but postponed two weeks as allowed to April 8, two weeks to April 22, two weeks to May 6, and two additional weeks to May 20.
"Given the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the elections have again been postponed two weeks to June 3. Notices of the postponement will be placed at the Precinct offices, fire station, and the North Conway and Intervale post offices.
"It is our sincere hope that the state will issue guidance allowing us to actually hold our meeting on June 3," he said.
"We have also explored the idea of holding annual meeting and elections on Saturday, June 6, outdoors at the Precinct offices in a manner that would comply with the Governor's Stay at Home 2.0 guidelines that allow restaurants to serve patrons outdoors," he added.
For more information, call (603) 356-5382 or go to ncwpnh.org.
