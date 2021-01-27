CONWAY — Questions over the residency requirements for people getting the vaccine in the newly opened Phase 1B of New Hampshire's roll-out have arisen lately. And among those who will not be able to get their vaccines in New Hampshire are the residents of Fryeburg and other local Maine towns that make up about 10 percent of the patients at Memorial Hospital’s primary care practice.
Art Mathisen, president of Memorial Hospital, had hoped to be able to extend the hospital’s vaccine clinic to those patients, but the state ruled that out, at least for the time being.
However, as part of the MaineHealth system, which includes Maine Medical Center in Portland, Memorial is in a better position that some providers, to help those cross-border patients in navigating the vaccination process.
Other groups affected also include retired snowbirds who generally split their time between New Hampshire and warmer states but who this year have stayed here due to the pandemic.
Concerns were initially raised about second home owners coming to New Hampshire just to get their shots.
The New Hampshire Democratic Party, in a statement issued Monday, accused Gov. Chris Sununu of opening the vaccines to second home owners and then backtracking, after Jake Leon, spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, said the state’s plan allowed non-residents to get vaccinated with the goal “to make it as easily and efficiently as possible for people in NH to get vaccinated, not to throw up barriers.”
Sununu later said it was “always our intent” that only New Hampshire residents could receive the vaccine.
But that decision has consequences that range beyond people shopping across state borders for quicker access to the vaccine.
Some questions about who gets vaccinated here may be answered by what the state requires for proof of residency when people go to get their shots. That is laid out in a “COVID-19 Vaccination Information Frequently Asked Questions” document released by the Department of Health and Human Services on Monday.
No proof of residency is required to register online for the vaccine, but people must bring proof of residency to their appointment.
Several proofs will be accepted: a valid New Hampshire driver’s license or non-driver ID card; a recent payroll check or other employment document or recent government-issued payment, such as Social Security, showing the individual’s legal New Hampshire address.
At Gov. Sununu’s press conference on Tuesday, Dr. Beth Daly reported that 125,000 doses of vaccine have been distributed to vaccination sites across the state and 98,000 doses have been administered, with 83,000 people getting their first dose and 15,000 people getting their second dose.
The state received 17,575 doses of vaccine this week and expects to receive about that amount next week as well.
State Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), who serves on the House Health and Human Services Committee, said Wednesday he has been meeting with Dr. Jonathan Ballard, chief medical officer of DHHS, about roll-out concerns voiced by his constituents.
Knirk said dose allocations to the state and to our area are expected to increase due to Moderna pharmaceutical company increasing production. If and when that happens, "those who are already scheduled will be contacted by VAMs (the CDC's Vaccine Administration Management System) to re-schedule" for a sooner appointment.
Sununu at his press conference, also said he has heard that “Moderna will be increasing their production to the point where we can get a fairly substantial 20 or 30 percent increase,” which would mean at least a 15 percent increase in those receiving the two-shot vaccination series.
“I think it's as early as next week. So we are anticipating that, and we'll simply build that capacity into our system,” he said.
In Carroll County, vaccination clinics have been set up in North Conway, Tamworth and Wolfeboro. The North Conway clinic, run by Memorial at the former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway, is set to give its first shots to people today.
The Tamworth vaccination site is being phased out because Memorial and Huggins hospitals have to sufficient capacity to handle the amount of vaccine available. All of the doses allocated to Tamworth will be sent to Memorial and Huggins.
Phase 1B includes anyone age 65 and older, people with two or more medical diagnoses that put them at increased risk from the coronavirus, residents and staff of facilities for people with developmental disabilities and staff at correctional institutions.
About 300,000 people in New Hampshire are in that category. As of Tuesday, state officials reported that about 250,000 of them had registered with the state to get the vaccine and 130,000 had already scheduled an appointment at one of the state’s 22 fixed site clinics.
The state opened additional vaccination clinics in northern New Hampshire this week, but Daly said, “While we have increased the number of locations you can get vaccinated, we did not have an increase in the number of doses we can do. So it does not reflect additional opportunities for vaccination, it just increases the accessibility of those vaccines in our communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.