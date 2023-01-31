PINKHAM NOTCH — Two vehicles collided head-on during Sunday’s snowstorm on the section of Route 16 above Jackson known as Deadman’s Curve. While there were no serious injuries, a woman in one of the cars was slightly hurt, police said.

According to Public Information Officer Amber Lagace of the New Hampshire State Police, two SUVs — a 2016 Ford Edge from Massachusetts and a 2016 Honda HR-V from New Hampshire — collided at approximately 12:30 p.m. and ended up in the pull-over scenic area along the northbound lane.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.