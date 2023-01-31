Airbags are seen deployed in a Honda CR-V that collided Sunday with a Ford Edge in Pinkham Notch near the section of Route 16 known as Deadman's Curve. A paramedic from Gorham Ambulance is seen at right. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Debris from a Ford Edge and a Honda CR-V that collided Sunday in Pinkham Notch litters the pull-off near the section of Route 16 known as Deadman's Curve. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
PINKHAM NOTCH — Two vehicles collided head-on during Sunday’s snowstorm on the section of Route 16 above Jackson known as Deadman’s Curve. While there were no serious injuries, a woman in one of the cars was slightly hurt, police said.
According to Public Information Officer Amber Lagace of the New Hampshire State Police, two SUVs — a 2016 Ford Edge from Massachusetts and a 2016 Honda HR-V from New Hampshire — collided at approximately 12:30 p.m. and ended up in the pull-over scenic area along the northbound lane.
Lagace said the Honda was heading south on Route 16, and while negotiating the long righthand curve in the vicinity of Mile Marker 98.0, lost control on the snow-covered road and crossed the center line.
The northbound Ford Edge was struck by the Honda, Lagace said.
Off-duty Jackson Police Officer Ryan McDonald happened to be in the vicinit at the time of the collision.
He pulled over to help and called for backup. In addition, Haylee Prouty, an off-duty nurse from Berlin, also was driving by at around 12:45 p.m. and pulled over to help as well.
The injured woman from the Honda lay on the ground next to the vehicle, with McDonald, Prouty and the other occupant of the Honda assisting her.
The Good Samaritans covered the woman with jackets and blankets to keep her warm and keep the snow off until paramedics arrived.
A Gorham Rescue ambulance arrived around 1:12 p.m.
The injured woman was lifted onto a stretcher by paramedics, McDonald and Prouty and put in the ambulance. A paramedic also looked over the occupants of the Ford, a woman and her young son.
Jackson Police Sgt. Nathan Boothby, who arrived on the scene shortly before the ambulance, took the pair to his police truck where they could sit inside and warm up.
Lagace said the driver and passenger of the Honda were transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for injuries that were not deemed serious. The occupants of the Ford were also taken to AVH for evaluation.
Gorham Fire and Rescue arrived at around 1:20 to clear debris from the roadway and parking area. Both vehicles were totaled.
Lagace said the SUVs were towed from the scene by Bryant’s Towing of Conway.
“The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but at this time it appears that the operator of the Honda was traveling too fast for the current road conditions,” she said.
