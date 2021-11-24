CONWAY — Students and staff will get an opportunity to enjoy old-fashioned snow days this winter. The first three days in the Conway School District which leads to the cancellation of school due to Mother Nature will be treated exclusively as snow days, but after that, remote learning days will kick in.
Superintendent Kevin Richard shared his plan at the SAU 9 Board meeting on Nov. 18, and the Conway School Board was the first to give him the green light when it met in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 offices in Conway on Monday.
“One of the pieces that I will be bringing to the different boards in December is taking a look at how we want to handle inclement weather this year,” he said Thursday. “One of the things that cause lots of angst amongst both students, teachers and family is the unknowns. And if we’re getting a big storm, they want to know if we’re going to be having a remote day or not.”
Richard added: “My recommendation to the different boards and I’d like to have some consistency but it doesn’t have to be that way, is I would love to say if we cancel three times, those are, go play in the snow, go skiing, go goof around, do whatever. If you get more than three days, then the next three days would be remote.”
Conway have just one snow day last year due to bad weather.
Blizzard bags are a tool SAU 13 schools — Freedom Elementary, Madison Elementary and the KA Brett School in Tamworth — have utilized since 2014. To prevent adding makeup days, the state gives districts the flexibility to use online instruction on days declared by the superintendent as Remote Instruction School Days vs. regular snow days.
During a blizzard bag day, students complete premade lessons that are distributed in advance.
If 80 percent of students participate, the canceled day does not have to be made up at the end of the year.
Blizzard bags were used once in Conway on March 14, 2017, after three cancellation days had already occurred due to the weather, but were scrapped after just one day. While the district met the state requirement of 80 percent participation, Richard said the remote instruction day did not provide the same value as a day in the classroom.
“As a new policy, we gave it a try,” Richard said at the time, and based on data collected from 1,789 students, 1,442 participated. “We met the standard with 80.6 percent participation.”
The district sent out three follow-up surveys that were returned by 600 students, 120 teachers and 200 parents.
“We as a district have some improvements to put into place before I would go down this road again,” Richard said. “For some teachers and students, the blizzard bag day worked out very well. For some students, they were less than enthused. If we have another school cancellation day, we will not have a blizzard bag day unless there are improvements.”
A lot has happened since 2017, and amid the COVID-19 pandemic when students and staff were forced to work remotely from mid-March to end of the school year in June 2020, the district has a better handle on remote education.
“We’ve learned a lot through this pandemic to where I believe we’re better prepared for remote instruction,” said Richard on Monday. “Back then was a whole lot different than what we know now in the accessibility of the teachers and the setup.”
He added: “I’m one to bring kids to school. We live in New Hampshire — ice scares me a whole lot more than snow does, but we do have about 50 miles geographically from one end of the district to the other. So sometimes it’s a tricky thought. But yeah, I would recommend that we do three days followed by remote.”
Conway board member Randy Davison would like to see some consistency between SAU 9 and 13. He said last year when SAU 13 canceled school, SAU 9 did not on the same day, leaving high school students in Tamworth to find their way to and from school because the Tamworth buses were canceled that day.
“From now until we have three days (of weather cancellations), don’t worry about remote,” Richard said. Worry about playing in the snow, shoveling the driveway and after the third day of cancellation, then it is expected that we will have remote dates for the near future.”
Board member Barbara Lyons wondered if this meant after the third snow day if a large snowstorm appeared on the horizon would Richard call for a remote day the evening before.
“No, I have been in this business way too long,” he said, smiling. “Last year there were schools that called it off the night before all around us and we had an inch of snow. I’d rather get up at four in the morning. We typically make the call by 5:30 p.m., and I trust the road agents and the people that are on the roads and I drive around and check it all out, and I’m still wrong half the time. Just ask anybody.”
Genn Anzaldi, of the Jackson School Board, likes Richard’s plan.
“I like three just because it gives you that breathing room,” she said Thursday. “Last year we went remote and even when we were remote we had a snow day and they were like, ‘Ah, we’re still in school.’”
Anzaldi added: “I think for the faculty and because we live in New Hampshire, to pay homage to the first snow day, I think it makes sense and is positive.”
Scott Grant of Bartlett wondered if there is a fourth occasion where remote kicks in if staff would go to their respective schools or be able to work remotely from home.
Richard said that’s typically the case.
“Then I have a problem with that,” Grant said. “because you can jeopardize the safety of a teacher going to school.”
Richard explained staff is given the choice to teach from home or so into their classrooms.
