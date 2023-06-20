09-16-22 Reach the Beach wide on curve

Runners seen last September along West Side Road in Conway for the annual Ragnar Road Reach the Beach relay race. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Selectmen on June 27 are scheduled to meet with a representative from Ragnar Reach the Beach Relay Race, an event that's already been kicked out of Tamworth.

One of Conway's fire chiefs is asking the selectmen to deny the group's request to run the race through town, saying it brings thousands of runners and their support vans to town and ties up traffic. 

