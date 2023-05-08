CONWAY — The North-South Road will undergo night paving in the middle of May, Conway Public Works Director Andrew Smith told the Sun last week.
GMI Asphalt of Franklin hopes to get the project started May 14, Smith said.
The work will start at the south end of North-South Road by Walmart and Kennett High School, through to where the new pavement from the new roundabout starts. Businesses in the area will remain open.
“We’re milling, so grinding off an inch and a half, and then putting new pavement on,” said Smith.
Then road crews will also do a section of road from Artist Falls Road to Mechanic Street. Smith said the work will be done at night and be complete by the end of next week. He said signage will notify drivers of the construction.
Asked for the exact hours of the night pavement, Smith told the Sun they will be working from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting Sunday.
Money for the project came from the town operating budget approved by voters April 11.
Smith said another substantial paving job that will be done this season involves paving Modoc Hill, which is now a dirt road. The road needs to be paved to handle traffic it gets and also the paving and drainage work is also meant to protect Pequawket Pond from runoff.
Meanwhile, according to Town Manager John Eastman, River Road in North Conway will be closed May 23-25 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. to accommodate bridge work by Conway Scenic Railroad.
Brian Solomon, marketing manager for Conway Scenic, told the Sun on Monday, “Conway Scenic Railroad will be undertaking repairs to its River Road bridge in North Conway between May 23-25. This will result in River Road closures and detours during the scheduled work. Repair to the bridge will include replacing stringers and a pair of posts damaged by bridge strikes in 2022.”
The trestle over River Road was hit by a pickup on the afternoon of June 22, and on the same northeast side of the bridge by a plumbing supply van on Nov. 21.
The road will reopen each night. Westbound traffic will be detoured north to West Side Road in Bartlett, about a 13.1-mile detour.
Electronic message boards should minimize traffic needing to reverse direction.
At the bridge, River Road will be closed with drums at the driveway to the lower parking lot of the Eastern Slope Inn. This maintains access to all driveways west of the bridge and the Saco River recreation area. East of the bridge, River Road will be closed with drums at the intersection with Route 16/302.
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
