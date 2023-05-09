spofford

Eric Spofford, founder of Granite Recovery Centers, has sued New Hampshire Public Radio over a story they did. (YOUTUBE PHOTO)

BRENTWOOD — The New Hampshire Public Radio defendants that Eric Spofford sued for defamation have asked the judge to deny his motion seeking the recorded interviews and notes used in reporting the story.

Rockingham Superior Court Judge Daniel I. St. Hilaire dismissed Spofford’s lawsuit on April 17, but gave him 30 days to amend his complaint to focus on allegations of actual malice on the part of NHPR.

