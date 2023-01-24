CONWAY — The snowfall from Monday's storm, while voluminous, turned out to be relatively light and fluffy, and Conway's emergency management director fears we won't get as lucky with the next one, which is set to start tonight.
Asked how Monday's storm went, Conway Village Fire Chief Stephen Solomon said the snow turned out to be mostly powder and was easy to clear.
"Road crews were busy all day. You could see the difference as soon as the snow ended (at around 4 p.m.), the roads were in good shape," said Solomon.
"Traffic was light telling me the public did their best to stay off the road and let the plows run," He said. The fact that school was called off and meetings were canceled undoubtedly helped.
While powdery, the snow did add up in inches.
WMUR reported that 16 inches fell in south Tamworth. And Solomon, who lives in the Stark Road area said he had 13 inches at his house, the highest total he heard was 18 inches but that Davis Hill probably got more in South Conway.
Deputy Emergency management Director Linda Burns said she got 14 inches at her home in Conway Village.
Fryeburg was hammered with devastating storms earlier this winter but the one on Monday was apparently much easier.
"This last storm was a piece of cake," said Fryeburg Police Chief Aaron Mick "A couple of spin-outs, and that was about it. I didn't hear of any power outages, so all was good."
In Jackson there were no major crashes or tie-ups, said Police Chief Chris Perley.
Lloyd Jones of Bartlett, the Sun's sports/education editor who is also a weather enthusiast, said he received 14 inches of snow, making it the largest storm in two years in Bartlett.
Southern New Hampshire got hammered with wet, heavy snow and numerous power ourtages in the last storm, and Solomon fears we may get the same this time.
"The next storm is predicted to start as snow Wednesday, change to a wintery mix overnight and end as rain Thursday. This increases our potential for power outages, trees down, road closures," said Solomon.
"I would recommend our residents be ready in case that happens. Avoid downed power lines. Remember, the fire departments and highway departments can't clear the roads until the utilities clear the lines. So if there is a road closure, we will get it opened as soon as it is safe to do so," he said.
WMUR predicted 6-10 inches of "heavy, wet snow" would fall from Lebanon to Berlin Wednesday to Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Gray/Portland, Maine said a "winter storm watch was issued for today(Wednesday into tomorrow (Thursday). Wind gusts are supposed to peak between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today. Average gusts will be 20-30 mph and a few up to 40 mph are possible."
But it's not all doom and gloom.
During a meeting with U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas last week at the Chamber of Commerce several business owners expressed concern about warm weather and lack of good snow.
"There is definitely excitement over yesterday's storm," said Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Cruz on Tuesday. "Winter has arrived."
