01-24-23 Snowbanks sign looking north

Snowbanks line the sidewalks of North Conway Village on Tuesday after Monday's storm dumped over a foot on the area. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The snowfall from Monday's storm, while voluminous, turned out to be relatively light and fluffy, and Conway's emergency management director fears we won't get as lucky with the next one, which is set to start tonight.

Asked how Monday's storm went, Conway Village Fire Chief Stephen Solomon said the snow turned out to be mostly powder and was easy to clear. 

