CONWAY — The community is gearing up to ring in the New Year, with fireworks planned for tonight at Cranmore Mountain Resort at the base of the South Slope at 6:30 p.m. and in North Conway’s Schouler Park at 9:30 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, the evening weather forecast for New Year’s Eve in North Conway is expected to be cloudy with some drizzle and snow showers and temperatures in the low 30s.
The fireworks will once again be presented by Atlas Fireworks of Jaffrey.
People are advised to use their good judgment regarding the wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing, notes John Eastman, executive director of the town of Conway’s Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display for the town and Community Celebrations.
Last year, many people stayed in their cars while others gathered in the park.
Given COVID concerns, Eastman said he expects people will do the same this year.
“I think people will gather in the park no matter what. We’re asking that people keep their distance and use good judgment and to respect other people’s space but to come out and enjoy the fireworks.”
Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce and chair of the Community Celebrations Committee that presents the fireworks in partnership with the town, said she knows that the fireworks are visible from other parts of town such as West Side Road so one does not necessarily to go the park to see them if people want to avoid the crowds.
“There are many places where the fireworks may be viewed from, and a lot of people can sit in their cars. You don’t need to go to the park but the park is big enough to accommodate people if they do go there,” said Crawford.
Adding a boost to the non-profit Community Celebration’s fireworks display in Schouler Park is Zeb’s General Store, whose owners, Dave Peterson and Peter Edwards, are donating $3,000 to the usual allotment of $6,500 as a way to celebrate the local store’s 30th anniversary.
"The fireworks in the park will be bigger and better than ever, thanks to the donation from Zeb’s in recognition of their 30th anniversary,” said Eastman, who in 2022 will have lots to celebrate as he will become the town’s new town manager next summer, succeeding current Town Manager Tom Holmes, who is retiring.
“Peter Edwards (of Zeb’s) contacted assistant director Mike Lane and asked if they could make a contribution to the fireworks, and we said, sure — so thank you to the store,” said Eastman.
Contacted Thursday during the store’s busy Christmas Week, Edwards said he and partner Peterson were happy to have been able to add to the celebration as a way to honor their New England products-based store’s 30th anniversary as well.
“This is a cap for what we do for the community (through our Zeb’s Charitable Foundation — and it’s a way to make the event that much more enjoyable for the community,” Edwards told The Conway Daily Sun.
He said that over the years, Zeb’s Charitable Trust has donated more than $250,000 to local non-profit organizations, primarily to those involved with helping children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.