TAMWORTH — Seven weeks into the job, new SAU 13 Superintendent Dr. Michael Whaland is gearing up for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. The staff arrives Monday, Aug. 30 and students follow on Sept. 2 at Freedom Elementary, Madison Grammar School and the K.A. Brett School in Tamworth.
“We’re getting there,” Whaland said last Friday by phone from the SAU 13 office located within the Brett School,
“We’re in pretty good shape but still have a few support staff members to hire,” he said.
One area yet to be filled is the principal’s post at Freedom Elementary School. Pat Stone submitted her resignation on April 12 and stepped down at the end of June.
Then-Superintendent Meredith Nadeau started a search process for Stone’s successor in April, and by mid-May, a search committee had conducted a first round of interviews with six candidates, trimming the field to two finalists. She had hoped to bring a candidate to the board in June, but that did not happen.
Under “Nomination of Building Principal,” the July 16 meeting minutes state: “The Superintendent nominated Charles Hossack for Interim Principal for the 2021-2022 School Year. Motion by Sarah Groleau to accept the nomination of Charles Hossack, seconded by Jake Stephan. The motion passed unanimously.”
However, the Aug. 9 minutes, which were in draft form, report an “Interim Principal Plan: Michael (Whaland) said he is working with Jen (DeSaye, student services director for SAU 13) and Karen (Shackford, reading specialist for Freedom Elementary) to serve as Interim Principal and Susan Wade (administrative assistant for Freedom El.) is helping to keep things together. He asked the board to consider the ‘Interim’ tag, which might dissuade candidates. He asked if we need a salary outline in the ad. This was discussed.”
“We’re still without a principal,” Whaland said Friday. “Myself and our special education director Jen (DeSaye) have been pitching in to help where we can. Karen (Shackford), the lead teacher, has been doing a tremendous job, too.”
He added: “We’ve interviewed some candidates and come close a couple of times, but had some things that didn’t work out for one reason or another. I think the important thing is for us to take the time and find the right fit for the school, students and staff. It’s all about putting kids first.”
In the advertisement for a new principal, the Freedom board wrote that qualifications include “principal certification and teaching experience; a strong background in curriculum, assessment and instruction; and strong interpersonal and communication skills.”
Whaland sent out a letter across the SAU to parents and staff on Thursday about settling into the job and gearing up for school.
“In just a brief period, it is already evident to me that each of our three communities has unique senses of place that enhance our opportunities to provide a rigorous and relevant education for all our students,” he wrote. “Upon my arrival to SAU 13, I was immediately impressed by the dedicated and hardworking faculty and staff who have been diligently working during the summer preparing for a successful start to the school year to promote student achievement.”
He added: “I have greatly enjoyed engaging with and listening to our community stakeholders in town and community events. I appreciate collaborating with such knowledgeable administrators, educators and the school boards of each community. It is clear each of these groups possesses a deep understanding of how to strengthen our organization over time.”
Whaland emphasized the importance of teamwork.
“I continue to look forward to meeting and engaging with our stakeholders as we continue to build on the district’s past success while developing new plans that will support present and future educational opportunities for our students in rapidly changing times,” he wrote. “I believe that a truly educational experience is accomplished through teamwork. To that end, in the weeks ahead I will be looking to connect with as many stakeholders as possible prior to the return to school, to continue to build positive relationships and gain additional perspective to inform the vision of an SAU 13 scholar.”
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Whaland is optimistic about the 2021-22 school year.
“This is a novel time for all our schools and I am looking forward to the year with great optimism and enthusiasm,” he wrote. “The towns of Freedom, Madison and Tamworth have much to be proud of over these past 18 months. We are all that much wiser and better informed. This will assist us in being able to pivot and make difficult decisions swiftly. Which in turn allows us as a district to place our focus on safety and student achievement. Together as an educational community, we can achieve anything!”
He added: “When you have any questions, concerns or suggestions please don’t hesitate to contact me. Wishing you all a safe, fun and relaxing remainder of the summer.”
