WOLFEBORO — New Hampshire Fish and Game has a new K9 in training, and his name is Fin.
Conservation Officer Ken St. Pierre and his fellow canine team members met up at Rise and Shine Retrievers in South Barnstead to help choose the next member of the NH Fish and Game conservation canine team.
St. Pierre and Fin will be working in the Wolfeboro area in District 2.
"A huge thanks to Rise and Shine Retrievers for the donation of this beautiful chocolate Lab," said New Hampshire Fish and game in a recent Facebook post.
"The Wildlife Heritage Foundation of NH is the official non-profit partner of NH Fish and Game. The NH Fish and Game canine teams are fully funded by donations made to the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of NH.
"New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers protect and investigate the illegal taking of all fish and wildlife in the state, and they also conduct wilderness search and rescue missions and investigate all levels of criminal violations. K9s help the conservation officers do their job.
Fin is currently 10 weeks old and St. Pierre expects him to get to work sometime next summer.
"He is with me training every day," said St. Pierre, adding things are going well. "We're still figuring each other out and bonding."
He said they train three or four times per day for about 15 minutes, doing basic lessons like sitting on command and walking on a leash.
Dogs are usually certified to work when they are between a year and 18 months old.
Because funds from state fish and wildlife agencies nationwide have traditionally come from hunting, fishing, trapping and off-road vehicle licenses and these dollars have decreased over the years, the general public is encouraged to give to Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire.
“I don’t know where we’d be without the foundation,” noted Col. Kevin Jordan, chief of the Law Enforcement Division with New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department. “They partner with us year-round to raise money to support our conservation canine program and to enhance awareness of the incredible role these canines and their conservation officer handlers play in our mission statewide. I can’t thank the Foundation enough for being our top philanthropic supporter.”
For more information on the canine program go to the New Hampshire Fish and Game's website at nhwildlifeheritage.org/canine-unit.
