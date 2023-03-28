CONCORD — New Hampshire’s 2023 moose hunt lottery is now open. Enter today for your chance at the adventure of a lifetime — hunting moose in the rugged woods of the Granite State. The lottery entrance fee is $15 for Granite State residents and $25 for nonresidents.
To participate in the New Hampshire moose hunt lottery, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html where you can enter online or print out a mail-in application. You can also pick up an application at any Fish and Game license agent, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters, or at Fish and Game regional offices.
Moose hunt lottery applications for 2023 must be postmarked or submitted online by midnight on May 26 or delivered to the Licensing Office at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord before 4 p.m. that day. Winners will be selected through a computerized random drawing and announced on June 16.
Applicants can enter the moose hunt lottery once per year. A bonus-point system improves the chances for unsuccessful applicants who apply in each consecutive year. Each point translates to a chance in the drawing. As an example, last year the overall odds of a resident applicant being drawn were 1 in 96, and resident applicants with a total of 19 points had a 1 in 33 chance of being drawn. For nonresidents, the odds were 1 in 410 overall and 1 in 157 for applicants with 19 points.
In 2022, 6,033 people entered the lottery for the chance to win one of 40 permits. More than 1,190 people continued to accrue bonus points because they submitted an application for a point only, in order to not lose their accrued points. Hunters from five other states won permits in the 2022 lottery.
While people travel from all over the country to take part in the New Hampshire moose hunt, the majority of permits (almost 85 percent in 2022) are awarded to Granite Staters. The number of permits available to nonresidents is capped, based on the prior year’s sales of nonresident hunting licenses.
The number of moose hunt permits that will be offered for this fall’s hunt has not yet been determined as harvest and survey data are currently under review. Final numbers will be released later this spring.
“While permit numbers may change in 2023, your chance of being drawn and offered a permit in the lottery will be improved if you rank all wildlife management units on your application,” Fish and Game’s Wildlife Programs Chief Dan Bergeron saidd. “You will have the option to decline a permit if you are drawn for a unit you would prefer not to hunt.”
New Hampshire’s nine-day moose hunt starts the third Saturday in October. This year’s hunt will run from Oct.21–29.
The moose hunt has been an annual event in the Granite State for more than 20 years. The state’s first modern-day moose hunt took place in 1988, with 75 permits issued in the North Country for what was then just a three-day hunt. At that time, New Hampshire was home to about 1,600 moose. In 1992, the number of permits rose to 190 and the following year to 317 permits. By 1994, the number had increased to 405 and topped out at a record 495 in 1995.
The herd stood at 5,000 in 1994. In 2017, according to the National Wildlife Foundation, “The New Hampshire moose population has plummeted by more than 40 percent in the last decade from over 7,500 moose to just 4,000 today.”
According to foundation biologists, some of the decline is due to “increasing parasite loads influenced by shorter winters caused by climate change.”
The state’s current moose population, say Fish and Game biologists, is estimated at about 3,000 animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.