CONWAY — After Conway went to the polls Tuesday, one thing is clear: A longtime presence will be missing from the board of selectmen. David Weathers, who has served on the board for 22 years and was the board chair, was voted out. Top vote-getter was Selectman Mary Carey Seavey with 840 votes, followed by Ryan Shepard with 722. Weathers got 678 votes, and challenger Tom Reed, 578.
Asked about her first-place finish, Seavey said she had hoped for a larger turnout, but said, “I’m happy.”
A total of 1,630 Conway voters cast ballots out of 6,830 registered voters, which is a turnout of about 24 percent. “Turnout was great,” said Moderator Chris Meier, adding it’s the biggest turnout he can remember for a town election in his 16-year tenure as a Conway resident.
Seavey said next the board will determine who becomes chair at next Tuesday’s meeting. The board now comprises Seavey, Shepard, John Colbath, Steve Porter and Carl Thibodeau.
At age 48, Shepard will be the youngest member of the board by at least a decade. After learning the results, he said it appeared to him that voters wanted some change but not drastic change. “All I can say is I’ve got an interesting three years ahead of me. I’m looking to do right by this town,” said Shepard, who is retail sales manager at the local REI Co-op store.
“I want folks who live and work in Conway to be happy, and that’s how I will primarily be making my decisions but with common sense and good intent,”
Weathers declined to speak to a reporter. Reed had no comment.
Mark Hounsell, a longtime local politician who currently sits on the planning board and came up short in his bid Tuesday to join the school board, was “surprised and encouraged” by the turnout, which he believes was driven by those who opposed paid parking, a plan that selectmen pursued for a few months but ultimately backed off putting on the warrant.
“It was also an indication that the native vote ... is really becoming a smaller part of the entire population,” said Hounsell adding he measures this by the votes received by Weathers, himself and planning board candidate Debra Haynes. “I know that the three of us had strong support from natives ... It’s kind of a good indication that the town has changed considerably during the last 20 years. So I think what my takeaway of this is that North Conway businesses have found their political voice.”
Both Conway Planning Board incumbents Ailie Byers and Eliza Grant held onto their seats. Grant was top vote-getter with 925, followed by Byers, with 785. Haynes got 503, Steven Steiner, 239, and Raymond Shakir, 229.
“Being re-elected is a welcome confirmation that the majority of voters are happy with the work that the current planning board is doing,” said Grant. “I hope that the voters feel that their concerns are being heard and I hope to continue to see voters coming to the planning board and giving their input.”
Meanwhile, despite a write-in campaign for Steve Angers for the municipal budget committee, Angers received only 142 write-in votes for that seat. The four candidates on the ballot were easily elected.
The top vote getter was incumbent David Jensen with 1,075, followed by chair Peter Donohoe with 1,031, Michael Lacey, 971, and Steven Steiner, 634.
In terms of warrant articles, very few did not pass.
Article 13, asking voters to adopt a change in the sign ordinance, narrowly failed. Proposed by Settlers Green, and recommended by the planning board 4-3, the article would likely have allowed the sign/murals at Settlers Green and at Leavitt’s Country Bakery to stay. It failed 750 yes to 805 no votes.
Asked for comment, Settlers principle Rob Barsamian replied, “Article 13 failed unfortunately. No one likes art.”
Settlers is set to go to the Zoning Board on April 19 to make the case that its murals should remain. Meanwhile, now that the election is over the federal court case Leavitt’s brought against the town, for allegedly violating its free speech rights, is likely to resume. Passage of the article might have rendered the suite a moot point if the town determined the donut graphic no longer met the definition of a sign. Judge Joseph N. Laplante ordered both sides to update the court on the case on or before May 10.
“I’m somewhat surprised by the result of yesterday’s vote, and we’ll keep fighting to save the students’ artwork and stand up for the First Amendment,” said Leavitt’s owner Sean Young.
Article 39, to see if the town would vote to accept Settlers Green Drive and the private portions of Common Court (a road looping around the Settlers Green Outlet Village) as public rights of way, failed 739 yes to 780 no votes. It was unanimously recommended by selectmen and not recommended by the budget committee in a split vote.
Article 40, a petitioned article to allow keno in town, the fourth time it has been submitted, failed overwhelmingly, 389 yes to 1,174 no. It was not recommended by both boards.
The rest of the controversial articles passed, including Article 2, asking voters to approve a planning board proposal for a yearlong moratorium on construction of hotels and buildings bigger than 50,000 square feet in the Highway Commercial District, an area known as the Strip.
It passed overwhelmingly, 1,340-285.
Article 12 on the town ballot sought to restrict building height to 35 feet in Highway Commercial District. It also passed with a wide margin, 1,249-301.
Article 14 was the town’s $14 million operating budget and passed 1,144-378. It included funds to expand the building department to regulate short-term rentals and conduct residential building inspections as well as property revaluations.
Article 35, petitioned by Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue, asked if residents would form a charter commission. This would establish a group of nine elected officials to consider other potential forms of town government such as a town council.
The charter commission would then come to town voters next year with a recommendation.
Selectmen recommended it 5-0 and there is wide agreement that the current SB 2 form of government, with its poorly attended deliberative meetings, is not working. It passed easily, 1,249-248.
Article 28 to donate $12,000 to the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine, also passed easily, 905-621.
Other noteworthy articles among the rest, all of which passed, were: Article 32, to have Conway join a communications district; Article 42, to give $65,000 to the North Conway Community Center; to give $12,500 to the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center; plus several capital reserve articles to buy highway equipment, police vehicles, parks and rec vehicles, and to maintain town buildings and expand the landfill.
