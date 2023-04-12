CONWAY — After Conway went to the polls Tuesday, one thing is clear: A longtime presence will be missing from the board of selectmen. David Weathers, who has served on the board for 22 years and was the board chair, was voted out. Top vote-getter was Selectman Mary Carey Seavey with 840 votes, followed by Ryan Shepard with 722. Weathers got 678 votes, and challenger Tom Reed, 578.

Asked about her first-place finish, Seavey said she had hoped for a larger turnout, but said, “I’m happy.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.