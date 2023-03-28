CONWAY — The driver charged with hitting and killing a pedestrian in January on East Main Street told police he fell asleep and thought he had hit a guardrail.
Malachi Bell of Fryeburg, Maine, is to have a bail hearing Thursday.
The proesecutor wants the judge to hold Bellwithout bail.
On Jan. 22, Conway police officers at about 6:42 p.m. were dispatched to East Main Street (Route 302) in the area of the State Line Store for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
Upon arrival, they determined a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and that the vehicle had left the scene. The pedestrian, identified as Raymond Bryant, 59, of Fryeburg, was pronounced dead.
Bell, 22, has been charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide for causing the death of Bryant, conduct after an accident for failing to stop or contact an officer, and reckless conduct for driving a vehicle (a Ford Escape SUV) in a manner that placed Bryant in danger of serious bodily injury.
Details of the case are outlined in a statement supporting the arrest warrant that Sgt. Jaymes Lapoint filed in Carroll County Superior Court on Monday.
Lapoint said after being dispatched to East Conway Road, police found the deceased man lying in a snowbank on the eastbound side of East Main Street, and based on the apparent injuries it appeared he had been hit by a vehicle.
“Officers located a debris field stretching from the general area of this deceased person into the state of Maine, in an easterly direction,” said LaPoint. “This debris field consisted of various broken pieces of vehicle parts, to include a portion of the side view mirror and headlight lamp lens.”
Detective Richard Theberge determined that the mirror came from a 2013-19 blue Ford Escape.
Police checked their in-house records for officer contacts with a Maine registered Ford Escape of that vintage and found they had one in their records that was registered to a Maine woman and that the driver during that earlier stop was Bell.
Fryeburg police alerted Conway police that they found a vehicle answering that description at a residence: a 2018 Blue Ford Escape SUV that had sustained damage that appeared to officers to be consistent with a pedestrian crash.
Lapoint and Sgt. Jonathan Hill drove to the home where the vehicle was found, and Bell answered the door. He consented to be interviewed.
Bell said he had driven the SUV that night back from his mother’s house in Conway. He said he lost control on some ice and struck a guardrail.
However, according to Lapoint, the road was clear.
“Bell later stated that he had fallen asleep and woke up to the sound of his vehicle hitting something,” said Lapoint.
“Bell was asked if he could see any damage to his vehicle while driving it after the crash. He stated that his windshield was damaged but he thought it was a result of striking the guardrail.”
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Bryant’s cause of death was “blunt force injuries of the head, the neck and torso. Bryant’s manner of death was determined to be accident.” The medical examiner said that blue paint chips were found on Bryant’s clothing.
Bell is to have a bail hearing on Thursday in Carroll County Superior Court in Ossipee.
In February, he was released on personal recognizance bail, according to a bail order signed by Bail Commissioner L. Joline Gushee.
The Carroll County Attorney’s Office on Monday filed a proposed bail order to have Bell held in jail pending trial.
Bell is being represented by lawyer Alex S. Yiokarinis of Exeter.
