CONWAY — The town of Conway has until July 21 to answer Leavitt's Country Bakery's lawsuit in federal court which maintains that Conway's sign ordinance violates the bakery's right to free speech.
For nearly a year, the Conway bakery and the town have been at odds over a mural of baked goods on top of the bakery that was painted by Kennett High School art students. Town zoning considers it an oversized sign that must be removed per a zoning ordinance while Leavitt’s and its lawyers say the student-created artwork is constitutionally protected.
Settlers, which also has wall murals in the town’s crosshairs, petitioned Article 13 on the April 11 town warrant to change the ordinance to allow the murals in town to stay up. However, the article failed, 750 yes to 805 no votes.
Meanwhile, Leavitt’s took Conway to federal court but the case was stayed pending the results of the vote on Article 13.
Prior to the vote, U.S. District Judge Joseph N. Laplante gave the town and Leavitt's until May 10 to provide him with an update after the vote, and attorneys from both side filed a notice that day.
The notice they filed says: "Plaintiffs have agreed to provide defendant with an extension of time to answer that would extend up to and including July 21, 2023."
The notice added that both parties plan to have a conference about the litigation and discovery Aug. 4.
"We hope that this path forward is amenable to the court," the notice continued.
"The parties stand ready to submit a joint motion requesting entry of deadlines consistent with those discussed above, should the court feel it necessary. Should the court have any questions, the parties stand by to answer them."
Leavitt’s owner Sean Young is being represented by John Crabbs of Cooper Cargill Chant of North Conway, and Robert Frommer and Elizabeth Sanz of the Arlington, Va.-based Institute for Justice.
Representing the town is Jason Dennis of Hastings Law Office in Fryeburg, Maine, and Brooke L. Shilo and Russell Hilliard of Upton Hatfield in Portsmouth.
Meanwhile, Leavitt's is marketing T-shirts to draw attention to its case. Young promoted the newest one in a May 7 Facebook post, wearing a black one that says, "Sorry no art today."
Last month, Leavitt's sold shirts saying “This is art” on the front under a picture of the mural, and on the back depicted a Leavitt’s Country Bakery sign with words saying “This is a sign.” Those shirts were a fundraiser for Kennett High School's Art Department.
"Unfortunately, the saga isn’t over yet," said Young in his post. "The Institute for Justice met with the town attorney again a few days ago to give them another chance to work things out and come to an agreement, but to no avail. The town wants to take this case to Federal Court as the defendants. The United States District Court for the District of New Hampshire will be the next step. As the defendants, the town will need to answer our complaint. After this decision by the town we have decided to roll out our latest shirt. Available at Leavitt's Country Bakery."
