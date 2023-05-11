No Art tee shirt

Leavitt's Country Bakery owner Sean Young wears his latest T-shirt design tied to the ongoing legal battle with the town over the mural behind him. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The town of Conway has until July 21 to answer Leavitt's Country Bakery's lawsuit in federal court which maintains that Conway's sign ordinance violates the bakery's right to free speech. 

For nearly a year, the Conway bakery and the town have been at odds over a mural of baked goods on top of the bakery that was painted by Kennett High School art students. Town zoning considers it an oversized sign that must be removed per a zoning ordinance while Leavitt’s and its lawyers say the student-created artwork is constitutionally protected.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.