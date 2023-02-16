02-08-23 Cranmore fairfield best

The 88-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott North Conway opened to the public on Wednesday. It is located at 165 Skimobile Road at the base of Cranmore Mountain Resort. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — “We’re excited to see this day come. We feel our hotel will add a lot to Cranmore’s amenities, and it will add a lot to the area.”

So said Richard Lafrance of Lafrance Hospitality Associates of Westport, Mass., on Thursday, a day after the 88-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott North Conway opened its doors to the public.

