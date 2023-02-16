CONWAY — “We’re excited to see this day come. We feel our hotel will add a lot to Cranmore’s amenities, and it will add a lot to the area.”
So said Richard Lafrance of Lafrance Hospitality Associates of Westport, Mass., on Thursday, a day after the 88-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott North Conway opened its doors to the public.
Located on the site of the former Cranmore Family Fitness Center, the hotel will act as a Marriott franchise, managed by Lafrance Hospitality.
The construction timeline was delayed about four months, according to Lafrance, mainly due to supply chain issues and labor shortages.
Lafrance owns other hotels throughout New England, including the Marriott Residence Inn in North Conway.
In a statement issued Feb. 15, Lafrance said, ““It is so wonderful to be part of the Cranmore Mountain history as someone who has a long relationship with the mountain. From learning to ski at an early age, to tubing with my great grandson, our family had spent countless hours on the mountain. Also being a spectator at the past Volvo tennis tournaments for many years and knowing our hotel is adjacent to where so much of the action took place is a continuous tribute to the Cranmore Mountain heritage.”
The project was built by Opechee Construction of Belmont, which is overseeing construction of the Hilton Garden Inn in North Conway and also is to build the Viewpoint North Conway Hotel at the site of the now closed Intervale Motel.
Cranmore General Manager and President Ben Wilcox saluted the addition of the hotel to Cranmore.
“Cranmore now has a unique amenity at its base, a Marriott branded hotel with a great customer service reputation that truly fits in with our mountain landscape. The Lafrance family grew up skiing at Cranmore which makes it an extra special partnership and relationship,” said Cranmore President and General Manager Ben Wilcox in a prepared statement.
The hotel opening comes at a time when the Conway Planning Board is proposing a one-year moratorium on hotel construction at Conway town meeting in April to give the town time to update its master plan. Part of those discussions concerning the need for a moratorium is the lack of local workforce housing and how that has contributed to a lack of employees.
Wilcox was appointed as an at-large member of the Master Plan Update Steering Committee that is working with the planning board and consultants from the SE Group of South Burlington, Vt. to update the plan.
The former Cranmore Family Fitness Center was razed in fall 2021. Work then began on the new hotel, which was approved by the Conway Planning Board in July 2020 after receiving a special exception from the Zoning Board of Adjustment in November 2019.
The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott North Conway offers guests convenient access to skiing, tubing, mountain biking, hiking, and more at Cranmore Mountain Resort. Located at the base of the mountain, guests walk out of the hotel and are immediately welcomed by the natural beauty of Cranmore Mountain.
The decor is warm and modern, with specific elements that include a farmhouse table in the lobby for gathering and connecting, photography from the Fairfield Farm serving as artwork in the lobby and guest rooms, natural materials and unique textures featured throughout, and a history wall in every property showcasing the brand’s roots.
Fairfield by Marriott is designed to deliver a seamless stay through trusted service and warm, inviting spaces. In addition to complimentary Wi-Fi and hot breakfast, Fairfield offers thoughtfully designed rooms and suites that provide separate living, working and sleeping areas.
Lafrance Hospitality is a multifaceted organization that owns and operates 18 hotels throughout New England and Florida, six function facilities, five restaurants and a catering division. In addition, Lafrance Hospitality offers management and consulting services as well as distressed asset management. Learn more at lafrancehospitality.com.
Meanwhile, work continues nearby on the new Fairbank Lodge at Cranmore being built by Atlantic Construction, which also was delayed due to supply chain issues. The new lodge is to be completed in for the 2023-24 ski season, notes Cranmore Marketing Director Becca Deschenes.
For an inside look at the new Fairfield Inn & Suites at Cranmore, see Wednesday’s Business Section.
