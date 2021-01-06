OSSIPEE — County officials elected in November were sworn into office Wednesday by a judge who did the ceremony over Zoom.
Sworn in on Wednesday by Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius were Carroll County Commissioners Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee) and Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro), Sheriff Domenic Richardi (R-Conway), County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi (D-Wolfeboro), Treasurer Joe Costello (R-Conway) and Register of Deeds Lisa Scott (R-Sandwich). Also sworn in was Deputy Registrar/Deputy Treasurer Pam Berlind of Tamworth, who was appointed by Costello and Scott.
Most of the officials are returning to their posts after re-election. However, Tessari and Plache are new. Tessari defeated then incumbent commissioner David Babson (R-Ossipee) in September's Republican Primary and then defeated Bob Pustell (D-Ossipee) in November's general election. Plache replaced Amanda Bevard (R-Wolfeboro), who chose not to run again. He beat Chip Albee (D-Tuftonboro) in the general election.
Ignatius administered the oath of office over WebEx. The judge was seated on her bench in the courtroom while the elected officials were gathered across the street at the county administration building.
"Congratulations everyone — obviously you have a lot of work to do," said Ignatius. "I marvel at how many people volunteer to take this on to serve the community whether it's on a planning board, a select board, as county officers, public servants ... So congratulations to all of you, and good luck."
Shortly after the swearing-in, the new board of commissioners held its first meeting.
Commissioner Terry McCarthy (R-Conway), the sole member of the old board to remain, was made chairwoman by the other two commissioners. Plache was made vice chair and Tessari, clerk.
Among topics the commissioners discussed was the county's finances. The county's chief financial officer, Fergus Cullen, said the county finished 2020 "in the black" but said he was still finalizing the details.
He said the 2019 audit is "not quite done yet," but he expected it to be completed by the Melanson accounting firm either this week or next.
Cullen started work at the county in September after the audit was already months late. Melanson dropped the county as a client in July.
"We are bound and determined to make sure we aren't anything like as far behind with that as we were for 2019," said Cullen, adding he's been in touch with a new audit firm which will be doing the books for 2020.
