CONWAY — Who says you can’t have a little fun during a pandemic?
Neighbors on Hillside Avenue and Muster Road, located off West Side Road in Conway, have been enjoying each other’s company as well as some good, home-cooked chili while maintaining their social distance due to the coronavirus.
On Oct. 10, neighbors gathered for a socially distant/masked outdoor chili cookoff in Marie and Barney Gambino’s backyard.
“There were five chili entries and two cornbread entries,” said resident Jennifer McCracken. “It was a free and fun event that all the neighbors were invited to.”
She said about 20 people gathered to enjoy some chili and conversation, not to mention help judge the entries.
McCracken explained how the judging took place.
“Everyone received 10 tickets to vote for their favorite chili and cornbread and could distribute their tickets however they chose,” she said. “Participants each received a chili medal, and the winner received the coveted trophy.”
McCracken said there was quite a variety of chilis.
Taking top honors was Dick Nellson with his ground turkey chili.
Second place went to Diana Lynch with her medium-heat beef chili. Mike Tamulis took third with his chicken chili.
First place in the cornbread category went to Laraine Cormack.
“Special thank you to Christine Perk for providing the prizes,” McCracken said, adding, “We hope to make this an annual neighborhood celebration.”
McCracken and her neighbors have bonded even more since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was the third neighborhood gathering of the Hillside Avenue and Muster Road neighbors have organized since the pandemic began in March,” she said.
“For Easter, Laraine Cormack and Mike Tamulis organized a stone soup gathering. Neighbors dropped off their offering (canned vegetables, spices, potatoes, etc) and in the afternoon everyone got to take home a cup of soup. It was a great way to wish each other a Happy Easter but still remain outside and socially distant.
“A second gathering, ‘Christmas in July,’ was held under the Gambinos’ oak tree. The oak tree has been a wonderful gathering space this summer for the Gambinos to be able to see friends and family outside when they normally would not have been able to visit due to the pandemic.”
