sununu

Gov. Chris Sununu is pictured at a Governor and Executive Council meeting atop Mount Washington last fall. (PAULA TRACY PHOTO)

NBC News is reporting that Gov. Chris Sununu launched a 501c4 organization to test the waters for a presidential run in which he can raise unlimited funds and donors don’t have to be disclosed.

NBC said Sununu confirmed that he formed “Live Free or Die” Committee.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.