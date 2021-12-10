MILAN — Noise was the big concern expressed at an informational meeting regarding the New Hampshire National Guard’s desire to do its Black Hawk training out of the Berlin Regional Airport in Milan.
Meeting with the Milan Planning Board on Dec. 2, Adjutant General Maj. Gen. David J. Mikolaities said the proposal is in the very early stages and the parties want to get comments from town residents before proceeding.
Mikolaities said they are looking at a 3.5-acre parcel at the very southern end of the runway on which to build a hanger and bunkhouse.
The Berlin Airport Authority, which oversees the airport for the city of Berlin, has agreed to donate the site to the National Guard.
Mikolaities said the training would take place here one weekend a month and two weeks during the summer and when requested for search and rescue. Drill weekend, Mikolaities said, would involve two to three Black Hawk helicopters and support staff. He said they would arrive Friday night and leave on Sunday.
“We would not permanently station anyone here,” he said.
The National Guard would use its vacant armory in Berlin as the base of operations for its North County aviation missions. Mikolaities said the National Guard already uses the airport for refueling.
George Pozzuto, chair of the town’s forest committee, said he is not necessarily opposed to the idea. But he said Milan is the only community in Coos County that has gained residents in the last three U.S. Censuses and he said the town is protective of its quality of life.
Pozzuto said he has concerns about noise and charged that the Berlin Airport Authority does not have a good record of responding to the town’s concerns. He noted the airport is owned by the city and a majority of members of the airport authority are Berlin residents.
Mikolaities reminded the small crowd in attendance that the National Guard is a part-time commitment for most of its pilots.
He said they do not fly 24 hours a day.
“We don’t have the resources to be up here as much as you people think,” he said.
Furthermore, he said the National Guard can restrict flights to certain hours like between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or require pilots to fly at a minimum of 1,000 feet to mitigate concerns.
Planning board member Lincoln Robertson said noise is a big issue for the town and asked if there will be a noise study. ]\Mikolaities said the National Guard will be required to go through environmental, noise and site studies and well as to obtain Federal Aviation Administration approval. But, he said they must first show ownership or control of the site before the studies can get underway.
Robertson asked if National Guard units from other states will train here. Mikolaities said it would not be cost beneficial for those units to fly here.
One resident said he fully supports the National Guard’s request. He said they are already doing search and rescue training in the area.
“I don’t see an issue,” he said.
Milan’s representative on the airport authority, Lee Dube, asked for the informational meeting for Milan residents.
Berlin Airport Authority Chair Paul Grenier said residents have legitimate concerns about noise and the impact on the town’s quality of life and the authority wants to hear their issues up front.
Grenier said if the proposal moves forward, it would also require site plan approval from the town.
Pozzuto said it could turn out that allowing the National Guard to train out of the Berlin airport is good for the state but bad for Milan.
Robertson asked if the authority would continue to support the proposal if the town of Milan opposes it.
Grenier, who is also the mayor of Berlin, said he feels a moral obligation to support the military. At the same time, he said the authority and National Guard are sensitive to Milan’s concerns. He said they selected the proposed site because there are no residential properties within 1,000 feet of it.
Grenier said the airport is not self-supporting and Berlin taxpayers pay an annual subsidy ranging from $30,000-$50,000 to keep it running. If the National Guard moves its training to the Berlin airport, the additional sales of jet fuel generate by the National Guard may allow the airport to become self-supporting.
Grenier said the Black Hawk helicopter is far quieter than the DHART helicopter that flies in and out of Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin. He said the DHART copter flies over his house on its flight path to Dartmouth Medical Center.
